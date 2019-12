© Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NAACP Image Awards

Steve Harvey gave possibly the largest eye roll ever after he posed a question to one of the Miss Universe contestants about climate change at the 2019 pageant.It happened Sunday night when 62-year-old host was asking Miss South Africa, Zozibini Tunzi, if the "leaders of today" were doing enough to stop climate change, per Fox News in a piece published Monday."Are leaders of today doing enough to protect future generations for climate change," Harvey said. "If not, what else should they be doing?""I think the future leaders could do a little bit more," Tunzi replied. "But, however, I feel we as individuals ourselves can also play a part in making the climate the way it should be in the future.""I mean, we have children protesting for climate and I feel like as adults we should join as well, we should have corporations join as well, and the government should be taking it seriously," she added.Tunzi continued, "I mean from sixth grade I've been learning that the climate is deteriorating and the planet is dying and up to us to keep our planet safe."Harvey said Miss Philippines was the winner, but Miss Malaysia, Shweta Sekhon, actually won.