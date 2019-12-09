© Cindy Ord/Getty Images



The gallery wall that featured the $120,000 artwork of a duct-taped banana at Art Basel Miami has been vandalized with lipstick — a day after the banana itself was eaten by an artist.Maurizio Cattelan's Comedian was one of the most visited exhibits at the international art fair in Miami Beach last week. Two pieces quickly sold to collectors for $120,000 and a third edition will be sold to a museum after the price was raised to $150,000, Artnet reported.The Miami Herald reported that on Sunday afternoon, the wall where the work was displayed was vandalized with the phrase "Epstien (sic) didn't kill himself" written in red lipstick.Exhibitors later covered up the writing with a piece of white cardboard, according to the newspaper. The Perrotin gallery and Art Basel have been contacted for additional comment.Roderick Webber, 46, was arrested on charges of criminal mischief after the vandalism was reported just before 5 p.m. on Sunday, Miami Beach Police spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez told the Herald.Sarah Medici shared a video showing the man's confrontation with security on Twitter, writing alongside it: "This guy decided to write on the banana wall LOL."She said she had been walking through the Miami Beach Convention Center on Sunday, hoping to see Cattelan's Comedian. "When we got to the wall, it was white and empty," Medici told the Herald. "We saw this guy live-streaming... and he starts writing on the wall and I was like, 'No way, there's no way this guy is writing.'"What is actually being bought is the Certificate of Authenticity for the work. Katherine Wisniewski, a spokesperson for the Perrotin Gallery, told Newsweek:Medici added that visitors stared and filmed on their phones as the wall was vandalized. Some noted that the last name of Jeffrey Epstein, the billionaire pedophile who was found dead in his jail cell while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges, was spelled incorrectly.But The Associated Press reported that prosecutors have insisted there is ample evidence backing a medical examiner's determination that Epstein hanged himself, including video surveillance they say confirmed that nobody entered the area where Epstein was locked in his cell.