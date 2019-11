© Global Look / Uma Sanghvi

FBI investigators probing the death of Jeffrey Epstein are looking into whether a "criminal enterprise" may have played a role, the Bureau of Prisons' director revealed Tuesday during testimony in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee."The FBI is involved and they are looking at criminal enterprise, yes," Sawyer responded.New York City's medical examiner ruled that the convicted sex offender took his own life inside his Manhattan federal prison cell on Aug. 10.The hearing began a couple of hours before it was announced two prison guards on duty during the night Epstein killed himself were charged with falsifying records and conspiring to make false records."I can discuss issues around institutional operations, but I can't specifically talk about that particular issue," she noted.The Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York, where Epstein is said to have committed suicide on Aug. 10.Sawyer then explained how Epstein was on suicide watch prior to his death and how the Bureau of Prisons has "different tiers of response if we identify an inmate who appears to have suicidal thinking.""They move into psychological observation," she later said. "Psychologists see them routinely, interview them repeatedly and once it's determined that the threat of suicide seems to have passed, then that inmate can be returned back to open population."Graham didn't seem pleased with her response.Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre alleges Prince Andrew sexually abused her when she was just 17 years old; Bryan Llenas reports."As I see it there are two -- and only two -- possibilities for what happened with Jeffrey Epstein," Cruz continued."Let's take the more damning of the scenarios. Based on the evidence of which you are aware, is there any indication that Jeffrey Epstein's death was a homicide?" Cruz asked her."Based upon the evidence that I am aware, no, but as I've already told the committee, it is still being investigated by the FBI and the Inspector General's Office," she responded.Sawyer, when asked by Cruz about the two guards that were indicted today, also said, "we don't want people like that working in the Bureau of Prisons."They do not represent the vast majority of the 35,000 employees across the Bureau of Prisons. Most of our staff are very high quality, good people doing the right thing. And you are right, this incident was a black eye on the entire Bureau of Prisons," she said."We have some bad staff," she added. "We want rid of those bad staff who don't do their job. We want them gone, one way or another, either by prosecution or by termination."