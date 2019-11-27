© Reuters / Jane Rosenberg 781



We all agree that it is unthinkable that any detainee ... would die unnoticed at the Metropolitan Correctional Center. It is the job of the Bureau of Prisons to ensure the safety and security of federal inmates.

The federal judge who presided over Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking case said it was "unthinkable" any detainee, especially one as controversial and high profile as Epstein, could die behind bars without guards taking notice.The judge also pointed to unanswered questions about the guards on duty at the time of Epstein's suicide, arguing that a pair of lawsuits filed against them last week will not provide answers.The guards tasked with keeping tabs on Epstein, Tova Noel and Michael Thomas, reportedly fell asleep on duty for at least three hours on the day of his death, forging records for checkups they didn't actually perform. They are both currently on administrative leave and face charges for conspiracy and falsifying records.Epstein was found dead in his prison cell in August while awaiting trial for federal sex trafficking charges, for which he potentially faced decades behind bars. His death has generated a spate of conspiracy theories online, fueled in part by the financier's Rolodex of rich and powerful acquaintances, which included billionaires, US presidents and even British royalty.