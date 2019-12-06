© REUTERS/Gleb Garanich



Hungary's foreign minister on Wednesday said Budapest would block Ukraine's membership in NATO until Kiev restored the rights that ethnic Hungarians had before a language law curbed minorities' access to education in their mother tongues.Szijjarto told state news agency MTI at the NATO summit in London.Hungary has said it was open to consultations with Ukraine over the issue.Relations between Ukraine and Russia collapsed following Moscow's annexation of the Crimea peninsula in 2014 and its support for separatist rebels in eastern Ukraine in a conflict that has killed more than 13,000 people.Language is a sensitive issue in Ukraine, where some Ukrainian speakers argue that the prominence of Russia is a legacy of the Soviet era that undermines Ukraine's identity.It also said Ukraine should ensure a sufficient proportion of education in minority languages in addition to Ukrainian, allow more time for gradual reform, exempt private schools and enter into a new dialogue with minorities."Ukraine is complying with all the recommendations of the Venice Commission on the education law," Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelenskiy said at a NATO press conference in October.