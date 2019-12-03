© Presidential Press Office via REUTERS



The Turkish president reiterated his demand for NATO allies to support his country's fight against Kurdish militias. Speaking ahead of a NATO gathering, he said Turkey's membership does not mean it can't be friends with Russia.President Recep Tayyip Erdogan found himself at odds with some allies recently when he ordered a military incursion into Syria targeting Syrian Kurdish militias along the border. His French counterpart, EmmanuelErdogan said unless his condition is met, Turkey will continue to obstruct NATO's deployment plans in the Baltic and Poland. Ankara's consent is necessary to pour more of NATO's resources into the Eastern European allies - ostensibly to protect them against a hypothetical attack by Russia. Moscow denies having any intention of attacking either of the allies.The Turkish president also defended the good ties his country has with Russia, saying it does not contradict being a member of NATO. Among other things, Turkey bought advanced Russian air defense systems despite vocal objections from Washington,, and is closely involved with Moscow in Syria.