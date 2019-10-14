'We can't allow terrorists to run loose in Syria'

despite acute contradictions, there is still something that brings us together towards a common goal.

'Iran should follow the nuclear deal, but it's being treated unfairly'

'Russia-Middle East oil cooperation helps keep prices low'

'Only Syrians can decide their future; I hope it won't be by taking up arms'

There is always hope. Do not ever give it up.

The worst peace is always better than the best of wars.

'[US] domestic politics prevent the US president from improving relations with Russia'

we can all see what is going on in the American domestic political scene these days.

The domestic political agenda prevents the incumbent president from embarking on a drastic improvement of relations between our countries.

the United States withdrew from the ABM treaty, which, I would like to reiterate, was the cornerstone of the entire global strategic security system

'I hope there is no new Cold War but, if there is, Russia will be hurt the least'

'We'll support any deal that brings Israeli-Palestinian peace, but we need to know what's in it first'

'It's not about the Russian president's name, it's about national interest'