© Pexels/Strategic Culture

This is a lurking ideology of dictatorship and fascism.

Paradoxically, these labels are pinned on the maverick Trump.

More accurately, they apply to the politicians and media who claim to be "liberal" and "democrats".

President Trump is being driven into an impeachment process by Democrats and their media supporters who accuse him of being "unpatriotic" and a danger to national security.Trump and Republicans hit back at Democrats and the "deep state" whom they condemn for conspiring to overthrow the presidency in a coup dressed up as "impeachment".The White House is being subpoenaed, the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives wants to access transcripts to all of Trump's phone calls to foreign leaders; Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has blasted congressmen for "harassing the State Department" in their search of evidence to indict Trump. Trump calls the impeachment bid a "witch-hunt".Republican Representatives protest that the US is facing a dark day of constitutional crisis, whereby opposing Democratic party leaders are abusing their office by accusing Trump of "high crimes" without ever presenting evidence.It's an Alice in Wonderland scenario writ large, whereTrump, in his turn, has berated senior Democrat Adam Schiff, the chair of the House Intelligence Committee, for "treason" - a capital offense. Are federal police obliged to arrest him? Schiff is accused of colluding with a supposed CIA whistleblower in concocting the complaint that Trump tried to extort Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to dig dirt on Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.So-called liberal media outlets, in lockstep with the Democrats, inculpate Trump for wrongdoing, while they staunchly assert that credible reports of Joe Biden abusing his former vice presidential office to enrich his son over Ukraine gas business are false.What Trump is being subjected to is the same "highly probable" paranoia that Russia has been subjected to by Washington over recent years. Guilt is asserted without evidence. It becomes a "fact" by endless repetition of baseless claims, such as Russia allegedly interfering in US elections, or allegedly destabilizing Ukraine. Hundreds of economic sanctions have been imposed onIronically, Trump and the very highest political office of president is getting the same phobic treatment. No matter that the two-year Mueller Report into alleged Trump-Russia collusion collapsed in a pile of dust for lack of evidence, the Democrats and their media, as well as their deep state patrons, have persisted to accuse the president of enlisting a foreign power, Ukraine, to boost his electoral chances.Nevertheless, Democrats and their political establishment allies are relentless in pursuing the impeachment of Trump. Based on such flimsy reasoning,The so-called "Russiagate" debacle failed for lack of evidence; now it is "Ukrainegate" that is the pretext for pushing the coup attempt.like the New York Times. These forces presume to know better or have more privilege than their fellow Americans who "voted the wrong way".The accelerating political implosion in the US nails the lie to oft-repeated American proclamations about their nation being the paragon of "sacred" democratic virtue and rule of law. And the people who are doing the damage to US politics and its constitution are "patriotic" Americans, not Russia or any other imagined foreign adversary.