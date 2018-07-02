In short, in destroying Libya, NATO members destabilised themselves.

A NATO summit approaches that brings Donald Trump to Europe and then on to these shores, and brings the usual clamour for more of the taxpayers' money to be given to arms manufacturers.Yet NATO is a demonstrably useless institution.Look at this chart closely, and marvel at the fact that the NATO occupation began in early 2002.In invading Afghanistan and boosting the heroin warlords, NATO countries destabilised themselves.Here is Sirte after NATO "liberation"., especially from West Africa, through Libya and across the Mediterranean on boats. This has not only led to the appalling exploitation and tragic death of many migrants,Now NATO is focusing once more on the original "threat" it was supposed to combat, a Russian invasion of Western Europe.It does not require NATO to deter a threat that does not exist.Poland, the Czech Republic, and Slovakia alone have a combined GNP as big as Russia. On a purchasing power parity basis, if you add in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania those Eastern states still match Russia economically. On a PPP basis, the combined GDP of all NATO states is 12 times that of Russia.Russia does have disproportionate military power for its size - but not that much. Russia's defence spending is one sixth that of NATO defence spending, though it is slightly more efficient because, despite corruption, less of Russia's defence spending goes into the pockets of arms company shareholders, lobbyists, politicians and other fatcats than happens in the West. But that cannot outweigh Russia's massive economic disadvantage. Nothing can.Russia's foreign policy successes - in Crimea, Syria and Georgia - have been based not on massive military strength - the NATO powers far outweigh Russia there -. And NATO, for all the trillions western taxpayers spend on it, has been unable to do anything about it, despite the fact that Russian actions in Crimea and Georgia have been illegal in international law.In fact if anybody has not worked out by now that our famed nuclear arsenal is a chocolate teapot, then they have not been paying attention. In none of the recent foreign policy crises - including the North Korean nuclearisation issue - nobody, anywhere, ever has mentioned Trident missiles as part of the solution.The threat of a Russian attack on NATO itself is non-existent. The EU is not officially a military alliance but the idea that any part of EU territory could be subject to invasion without the rest of the EU reacting is a political impossibility. It is very plain that Vladimir Putin's policy is to reincorporate into Russia those bordering pockets of ethnic Russians in former Soviet states. But this has been approached piecemeal and avoiding major confrontation. There is no practical threat to the Baltic states whose security is already de facto guaranteed by EU membership.Finally, a thought about China. I cannot think of a parallel to China these last two decades, where any country in history has obtained so much economic pre-eminence in the World. The invasion of Tibet occurred before China's economic flowering, and the South China Sea dispute is hardly the invasion of Iraq. I do not claim any expertise in Chinese culture or thought, but they appear to realise that dominance can be achieved by more subtle means than the sword. It is going to be a fascinating few decades as China rapidly overtakes the USA in the superpower stakes.