Puppet Masters
NATO spat: Macron slams Ankara's operation in Syria, Turkish FM calls him 'sponsor of terrorism'
RT
Thu, 28 Nov 2019 16:04 UTC
French President Emmanuel Macron warned Turkey on Thursday that it is alienating allies, and should not depend on support from the multinational alliance while also carrying out widely-condemned military operations against Kurds in northern Syria as a "fait accompli."
Mevlut Cavusoglu was quick to respond, slamming Marcon for previous meetings with Kurdish representatives.
"He is already the sponsor of the terrorist organization and constantly hosts them at the Elysee. If he says his ally is the terrorist organization...there is really nothing more to say," Cavusoglu told reporters in parliament. He went on with more attacks on Macron's foreign politics, saying that the French president "cannot be the leader of Europe by wobbling like this."
"Right now, there is a void in Europe, he is trying to be its leader," Cavusoglu retorted.
Ankara's Operation Peace Spring, which started in early October, targeted Kurdish forces in northern Syria who it considers "terrorists." Even though Turkey insisted the operation is necessary for the safe return of Syrian refugees to their homeland, the incursion has been condemned by NATO allies. Turkish-backed forces have also been accused of serious abuses and war crimes during the operation.
In the midst of the operation, Macron hosted Jihane Ahmed, the spokeswoman for the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), to show France's support with them in their fight against Islamic State (IS) in Syria.
Angered by the lack of support its Syria operations have received from the alliance, Turkey, the second largest force in NATO, reportedly would not support the alliance's defense proposal for Poland and the Baltics. The bloc's new military plan against what it claims to be a threat from Russia needs a unanimous approval by all member states.
Quote of the Day
To live in the world without becoming aware of the meaning of the world is like wandering about in a great library without touching the books.
Recent Comments
I've seen women and young girls of all ages literally faun over the rich and famous. Typically, proof of age is not demanded. The male feels...
It is very honest statement by an Indian dirty stooge. India is very much like Israel. Hindu and Jews share lots of similarities, including...
"While conversations in social media such as Twitter only give you a glimpse of discussions online, it's indeed worrying to see such a clear and...
It'd been 60 years since 2008 already?!
Weird,never heard of this here in New Zealand But,im not surprised either. This country is an experiment in modern commie shit. Homos over running...
Comment: See also: