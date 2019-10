The main news of today was Zelensky's visit to the village of Zolotoye and his communication with Ukrainian Nazis. The bulk of information resources claim that Zelensky tried to personally negotiate with the mutinous Ukrainian Nazis, but nothing transpired, and he embarrassed himself. Other sources claim it was the "last Chinese warning" to the Nazis. Others simply scoffed at the guarantor.I have a completely different narrative. Zelensky often gets into funny stories and has worked as a clown all his life, that's true. But this doesn't mean he's a complete imbecile. You know, in detective novels, if you want to find a criminal, ask yourself "Who benefits?". So,In order to persuade the Nazis not to impede the disengagement of troops? I don't think so. To do this, Zelensky has security forces at hand that could easily disarm and detain the Nazis without noise and dust at night. We also do not forget that the Nazis under the control of Avakov , who after receiving from Zelensky "economic" control of the Kharkov and Odessa regions, not to mention the eternal post of the Minister of Internal Affairs, became very loyal to the President.To make a final and harsh warning? It doesn't take the president to waste precious state time to do that. It is possible to jail Biletsky for 15 days or warn him with a video message. Or create a Facebook post, as the guarantor had previously practiced.For PR? Very questionable. Judging by the organisation of this event, the goal of the PR was not worth it., and Zelensky could not help but know about such a result. I'm sure all this action is nothing more than a performance.I've written about it before.The Minsk Protocol is too long a procedure, and they want money now, while all power is in their hands. Andand threatened with a new coup and a new hot conflict, but already in Western Ukraine.