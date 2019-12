What is a sonic boom?



A sonic boom is the noise created by the shock waves created when a flying object travels faster than the speed of sound.



It can sound like a loud explosion or thunderclap and can cause minor damage to buildings and wake sleeping people.



The speed of sound, known as Mach 1 for aircraft, is approximately 767mph at sea level.



The noise of a sonic boom isn't heard in all directions from the object and isn't only heard at the moment the object crosses the speed of sound.



The boom is a continuous effect that is created while the vehicle is travelling at supersonic speeds.

THOUSANDS across London and the Home Counties were woken by a "massive bang" today which was caused by a sonic boom.Brits based in Cambridge, Hertfordshire and across North London reported hearing what they initially believed to be an explosion.But Met Police has since confirmed the noise, which, was caused by a sonic boom from fighter jets.A spokesman for Met Police added: "There is no cause for concern."Police had earlier confirmed they were looking into the "reports of a loud bang" - but were not aware of an explosion.Hertfordshire Fire Control added they are "currently receiving a large number of calls" from across the whole of the county "regarding a large explosion sound".Concerned Brits have taken to social media to reveal how the vibrations from the bang shook their homes.Zoe Freeman tweeted: "Explosion 10 minutes ago. Sonic boom? Seems to be heard over East Herts and London..."Shelby Loasby said: "Woke up around 4.18 to what felt like an explosion."A loud bang and a vibration that. Looks like people across Herts and London felt/heard it too?"Andrew Holding said: "Nice to get woken up by a #sonicboom in Cambridge ..."