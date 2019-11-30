hague stabbing
Police cordon off a street in Den Haag following a stabbing
Three people have been injured in a stabbing attack in The Hague. The incident took place on a busy shopping street in the center of the city.

Police are still on the lookout for the attacker, who struck at the heart of the city's shopping district during the Black Friday rush.

The suspect is described as a lightly colored man, between 45 and 50 years old, dressed in a gray tracksuit. In the Netherlands, "lightly colored" usually refers to a person of North African or Middle Eastern descent.

Videos shared on social media showed crowds of panicked shoppers screaming and fleeing from the scene of the attack, as police arrived and cordoned off the street.


Local media reports suggest that the attack took place inside a department store.

The incident came several hours after an attacker in Britain stabbed several people near London Bridge, before he was subdued by passers-by and shot dead by police. The suspect was found to be wearing a fake explosive vest, and the knife rampage is being treated as a terrorist attack.


Comment: See: Convenient London Bridge Terrorist Attack Occurs Two Weeks Before General Election: UPDATES