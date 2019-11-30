The Gare Du Nord train station in Paris was briefly evacuated afteramid a heightened terrorism alert following stabbing attacks across Europe.Scores of commuters were ordered to leave the station due to the suspicious unattended bag, following several false alarms earlier on Friday, the railway company SNCF said. Police provided few details, butThe evacuees were forced to wait outside the train station for some 40 minutes, the SNCF said, adding that other lines in the city had not been affected.The incident comes on the heels of a series of stabbing attacks across Europe, sparking fears of terrorism. Two people were killed and three wounded in London, while three were wounded in The Hague.