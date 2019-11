© Getty

The

absence

of free speech and open, critical debate is what has allowed authoritarians the world over to keep hold of power - to cover up atrocities and to propagate lies that go unchallenged.

Actor and comedian Sacha Baron Cohen launched a scathing attack on the social-media giants last week for enabling the proliferation of 'hate, conspiracies and lies'. In his keynote address to the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), Baron Cohen denounced Facebook as 'the greatest propaganda machine in history'.There are two major problems with Baron Cohen's broadside against social media . First, it is simply untrue that social-media platforms are unregulated and unmoderated havens for free speech. Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and PayPal have all banned users who they consider to be spreading 'hate speech' - a definition which extends from conspiracy theorists like Alex Jones and EDL founder Tommy Robinson to left-wing feminists like Meghan Murphy and some Antifa organisations.France's fake-news law was drawn up to tackle the spread of the yellow-vest protests (as part of a broader crackdown on the movement). Germany's NetzDG law threatens social-media platforms with fines if they fail to remove illegal content. Authoritarian regimes including Venezuela, Vietnam, Russia and Belarus have explicitly cited Germany's law as justification for their own crackdowns on internet freedom.Even more troubling was Baron Cohen's appeal to the crimes of Nazi Germany. The enemies of free speech see 'Hitler' as a kind of trump card against calls for unrestricted and unadulterated free speech Far from 'free speech' allowing Nazism to flourish, attempts to censor Nazi propaganda often backfired. Rather than tackling Nazi anti-Semitism, dragging leading Nazis through the courts allowed them to pose as martyrs. As Alan Bovoroy, general counsel of the Canadian Civil Liberties Association, writes in When Freedoms Collide:In fact, surely the Third Reich itself should give any right-thinking person pause for thought when calling for censorship and restrictions on speech. Books were burned, opposition parties were banned, and dissenters were thrown in jail or into concentration camps.Sacha Baron Cohen - like many liberals in the age of Trump, Brexit and populism - is no doubt sincere in his fear that democracy is under threat from misinformation and hate speech. But free speech is the liberty upon which all others rest. It is the lifeblood of democracy. To restrict free speech in the name of preserving our relatively free society is dangerously wrongheaded.Fraser Myers is a staff writer at spiked and host of the spiked podcast . Follow him on Twitter: @FraserMyers