Both need to see the strings and stop looking for schoolyard fights. Our best friends need to be all those harmed by the same elite manipulators.

Yup. The ruling elite are doing everything they can to divide you. They are doing everything they can to promote hate between you.In this article, I argue that the real enemy is the ruling elite, which manipulates us all. I explain that the Western USA-based ruling elite is desperate these days, and exceptionally adversarial, which is driven by the successful rise of Eurasia (economically led by China, and supported by Russia), and by increased global abundance of extractable energy reserves. We allow ourselves to be collateral idiots and pawns in this saga.The ruling elite and the captured media want you to be convinced that their oppression of everyone comes from either a tsunami of irrational "socialism" or spontaneous upsurges of "fascism"; that fascist cells are nucleating and growing at an unprecedented rate, and that you and all your immigrant, brown, black, LGBTQ compatriots will be deported or imprisoned or deprived of medical attention, if the said cells are not deplatformed, censored, run out of town, punched in the face, and exterminated.The ruling elite in the USA, and in the Western world, by projection, are comprised of two opposing and collaborating factions: The "Democrats" and the "Republicans", which represent different and overlapping blocs of the Western ruling elite.Democracy is a constant threat to the ruling elite. Therefore, democracy must be constrained to a manageable form, and crushed wherever it actually emerges. The remnants of electoral democracy are used in more-or-less a show-competition between the two opposing networks, which serves them both by floating the illusion of popular participation and by dividing the public.Both ruling-elite networks have collaborated together since the end of the Second World War, with the deep state, to establish and maintain the USA dollar as the global currency, which is their most potent weapon of global exploitation, and now overt extortion, backed by violent military interventions, campaigns of economic devastation, and covert coups and proxy wars.Fast-forward to today: Two global tectonic shifts have and are occurring, which fundamentally threaten the USA/Western ruling elite, in that USA hegemony itself is challenged.The second global tectonic shift is the increased global abundance of easily extractable fossil-fuel reserves. It turns out that shale-oil is everywhere, as is natural gas; and Chinese coal, not counting secure imports,is plentiful enough to power China, using modern centralized generation and transformation stations, for decades. There is oil and gas in Venezuela, Russia, Syria, Iran... Canada, USA... more places than can easily be controlled to starve competitors, to ensure high prices for preferred producers, and to keep the petro-dollar alive.These global tectonic shifts divide the ruling elite, as they scramble to settle and impose a response strategy, and as their differing economic interests collide.In a nutshell, the governing elite are running a vast and violent exploitation and extortion racket that is now in decline in the world.Their disagreements are more urgent than ever, and they are willing to have unprecedented adversarial battles in the open, and to use us all as triggered or engaged idiots."White supremacists" are just ordinary folks sick of being manipulated and cheated by the ruling elite. "Black bloc" anarchists are ordinary youth sick of being brushed aside and made irrelevant by the ruling elite.Our worst immediate enemies are the collaborators. We need to treat words as words, and stop looking to punish our compatriots. The enemy of my enemy is my friend, and the "white supremacists" are thereby eminently your friends.Free-speech enthusiasts are right, of course, but they need to see those wanting false protection from censorship as merely misguided targets of the common enemy. It is the enemy that is implementing the censorship, not snowflakes.Denis G. Rancourt is a former tenured full professor of physics at the University of Ottawa, Canada. He is a researcher for the Ontario Civil Liberties Association . He has published more than 100 articles in leading scientific journals , on physics and environmental science. He is the author of the book Hierarchy and Free Expression in the Fight Against Racism . Denis can be reached at denis.rancourt@gmail.com