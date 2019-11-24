© Pixabay / marcusspiske

A massive four-terabyte trove of sensitive personal data belonging to over a billion profiles has been found on an unsecured Google Cloud server - its owner still a mystery - in one of the largest single-source data leaks ever.However, after communicating with both companies, Troia was satisfied that the server did not belong to either. Its owner could have bought the data from them and just left it lying around unsecured - without any further information about the server's owner, there was little that could legally be done.That doesn't solve the problems of the 1.2 billion people whose private information is now floating around in the ether.As usual, data privacy law lags far behind technology.