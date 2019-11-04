© Pixar/Victoria Borodinova

Several popular "camgirl" sites have exposed the email addresses and other sensitive information of millions of users and sex workers after a backend was left wide open.VTS Media, a company based in Barcelona, runs the affected sites, out of which amateur.tv is one of the most popular cam sites in Spain, according to traffic-ranking service Alexa. Others include placercams.com and webcampornoxxx.net.This data exposure does not come at the hands of any sort of hack or exploit — instead, just an oversight by the company. The administrative backends were left open, without a password, for several weeks.The exposed database was discovered by researchers at a cybersecurity firm, Condition:Black. "This was a serious failure from a technical and compliance perspective. After reviewing the sites' data-privacy policy and terms and conditions,Both VTS Media and the servers for the adult webcam sites it operates are located in Europe, which opens this matter up to action related to General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) violations. The European Union has received more than 95,000 GDPR-related complaints since May 2018, when it came into effect.At that time, around 32 million cheating spouses had their information revealed in a leak that included 25 gigabytes of personal data.The database containing this information was made inaccessible at an undisclosed time last week, although all VTS Media websites remain online.