© Lionel Bonaventure/AFP via Getty Images



I didn't decide to blow the whistle on Google's deal, known internally as the Nightingale Project, glibly. The decision came to me slowly, creeping on me through my day-to-day work as one of about 250 people in Google and Ascension working on the project.When I first joined Nightingale I was excited to be at the forefront of medical innovation. Google has staked its claim to be a major player in the healthcare sector, using its phenomenal artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning tools to predict patterns of illness in ways that might some day lead to new treatments and, who knows, even cures.Here I was working with senior management teams on both sides, Google and Ascension, creating the future. That chimed with my overall conviction that technology really does have the potential to change healthcare for the better.The answer to the first question quickly became apparent: no. The answer to the second I became increasingly convinced about: yes. Put the two together, and how could I say nothing?So much is at stake. Data security is important in any field, but when that data relates to the personal details of an individual's health, it is of the utmost importance as this is the last frontier of data privacy.Working with a team of 150 Google employees and 100 or so Ascension staff was eye-opening. But I kept being struck by how little context and information we were operating within.I am proud that I brought this story to public attention. Since it broke on Monday several Congress members have expressed concerns including the Democratic presidential candidate Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota who said the deal raised "serious privacy concerns".A federal inquiry has been launched into whether HIPAA protections have been fully followed.I can see the advantages of unleashing Google's huge computing power on medical data. Applications will be faster; data more accessible to doctors; new channels will be opened that might in time find cures to certain conditions.But the disadvantages prey on my mind. Employees at big tech companies having access to personal information; data potentially being handed on to third parties; adverts one day being targeted at patients according to their medical histories.I'd like to hope that the result of my raising the lid on this issue will be open debate leading to concrete change. Transfers of healthcare data to big tech companies need to be shared with the public and made fully transparent, with monitoring by an independent watchdog.Patients must have the right to opt in or out. The uses of the data must be clearly defined for all to see, not just for now but for 10 or 20 years into the future.Full HIPAA compliance must be enforced, and boundaries must be put in place to prevent third parties gaining access to the data without public consent.In short, patients and the public have a right to know what's happening to their personal health information at every step along the way. To quote one of my role models, Luke Skywalker: "May the force be with you".