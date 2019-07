© Reuters / Brendan McDermid

Over 100 million Capital One customers have had their personal data hacked in a massive breach that exposed social security numbers, linked bank accounts, birth dates, phone numbers, and even transaction histories.Personally-identifying information from the credit card applications of about 100 million Americans and 6 million Canadians has been stolen in, Capital One has acknowledged in a press release on Monday. The bank launched into damage control mode almost immediately, pinning the breach on one "highly sophisticated individual" who penetrated the bank's defenses, but emphasizing that "no other instances" of the specific "configuration vulnerability" were found. Also, it took a third-party bug-hunter to bring the vulnerability to Capital One's notice earlier this month, and they still took two days to find the breach.Capital One claimed "tokenized" encrypted data such as social security numbers remained protected during the breach, but did not explain how the unlucky one percent had that information stolen anyway. The bank promised to "incorporate the learnings from this incident to further strengthen [its] cyber defenses."While the Justice Department claims Thompson "used insider knowledge" to steal Capital One's data, an Amazon spokesperson said the breach the bank described "didn't require insider knowledge." Capital One has fervently denied the role cloud storage played in the hack, claiming "this type of vulnerability is not specific to the cloud" and instead boasting that "the speed with which we were able to diagnose and fix this vulnerability, and determine its impact, was enabled by our cloud operating model."