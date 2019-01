© Global Look Press/Lisa Forster

Phone numbers, addresses, as well as private messages of German politicians, journalists and celebrities have been stolen and uploaded online by unnamed hackers. The massive leak did not spare Angela Merkel either.The leaked files were uploaded to multiple sharing platforms and forums, and links to them wereAccording to Bild the tabloid has learned. The Twitter account used to spread personal data has since been deleted, according to the Hamburg data protection agency.Justice Minister Katarina Barley has already called it a "grave attack" on the country's democracy.Yet, the majority of them only featured private data and didn't include anything relating to politics.Also, some of the data isn't up-to-date. The files were uploaded in several packages and the last bit of information was published on Twitter in late December but was not spotted until Thursday.according to local media . Among the information published wereOther leaks, for instance, featured a chat exchange between Robert Habeck, leader of the Greens, and his wife and children.A government spokeswoman was quick to reassure everyone thatBut there is no information that links any of the party's supporters to the leak.The Federal Office for Information and Technical Security (BSI) confirmed the data breach, saying it liaises with other agencies on the issue. "According to current information, government [computer] networks are not affected," it added.German politicians weren't the only victims of the intrusive hack attacks. According to Bild,Boehmermann rose to fame in 2016 when he recited a satirical poem about Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan, igniting a furious response from Ankara.The hackers also apparentlyAmong them was Hajo Seppelt, an ARD investigative reporter who broke the story about alleged state-sponsored doping in Russian sports in 2016.Germany's domestic intelligence body, the BfV, says it has been exchanging information with a foreign counterpart to detect the source of the attack. That aside, several of the country's law enforcement agencies are working on the high-profile case, including the Federal Criminal Police (BKA).