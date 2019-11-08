Animal rights activists have attacked a blind man for having a guide dog, saying the animal did not give its "consent" and that it should be "out there playing in the fields" instead of working.Scottish man Jonathan Attenborough was born without sight in his right eye and lost sight in his left eye five years ago due to aggressive glaucoma.He was paired with his guide dog Sam, a three-year-old labrador, in April last year. The highly trained service animal is his "constant companion" and allows the 30-year-old to live a more fulfilling life.Mr Attenborough said the second time it happened he was catching up with a friend, who is also a guide dog owner."We were sitting at a bar at a local hotel at the weekend and this middle-aged woman approached us," he said."She had come up to order drinks at the bar and me and my friend were just sitting there minding our own business. She was actually quite aggressive, claiming that we were cruel for being guide dog owners. (She said) these dogs shouldn't be lying on the floor of a bar, they should be out there playing in the fields — this was at like one o'clock in the morning."He added, "Sam is like my best buddy, we go everywhere together, he's never left on his own, and he's with me 24/7 so for me I can't understand where these campaigners are coming from."Robert Meikle was matched with his guide dog, a black labrador named Winnie, in July last year. He told the Scottish broadcaster he had been "approached and asked why I think it's moral for me to have a guide dog"."To be honest, I think it's completely inappropriate for anyone to feel it's acceptable to approach people who maybe are disabled and own a guide dog or any service animal," the Glasgow resident said."There's so much I rely on (the guide dog) for. She has improved my confidence significantly and I have to say, with guide dogs and with Winnie particularly, I don't think I would be here without them."