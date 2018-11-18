© Good Morning Britain/ITV

The welfare issues are probably two fold; the first is that they are bred specifically for the program, and the 25 per cent of them that don't make the grade have to be re-homed.



They're going into a system which is already bursting full of dogs that need to find a new home.

The other thing is the concern as to what happens when the dog retires; not every guide dog owner can keep that dog.



It's the whole welfare issue around it. We need new technology.

I know when I'm putting my animal, or any animal, in a potentially dangerous or vulnerable situation.

Oh you know what, Wendy, why don't we just let guide dogs do their fabulous work for people who are blind and rely on them and can then get out and about because of their guide dogs?



The guide dogs always look happy to me, the people that they're helping look happy to me.

Let's ban bomb disposal dogs?!? Let's stop guide dogs... FOR TECHNOLOGY?! Oh yes cause a laptop or whatever provides the same love and genuine care as a dog does... this woman is a tool!!!

Dogs don't consent to even be our pet though? Never mind a guide dog. Seriously what has this world come to too many opinions which are just ridiculous!

