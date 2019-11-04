All UK drugs misuse legislation is currently reserved to Westminster.

Scotland's death rate from overdoses was far more than the rest of the UK and higher than any other EU country.

How would decriminalisation work?



What are safe drug consumption facilities?

What can the Scottish government do?

The possession of illicit drugs for personal use should be decriminalised, a report by MPs has said.and that doing so would not eliminate crime associated with the illicit drug trade.However, the committee of 12 Scottish MPs said the government must be open to taking radical steps after the latest figures showedThe cross-party committee, chaired by SNP MP Pete Wishart, included four Conservative MPs, three Labour members, two Lib Dems and two other SNP MPs.Mr Wishart told BBC's Good Morning Scotland Programme:"This is a carefully considered piece of work,"Criminalising drug users is counter-productive and we need to review it now. We need to pull the big levers and affect big change."They cross-party committee conducted what they called one of the most extensive inquiries ever carried out into problem drug use in Scotland.The report also said the Scottish government must do more to ensure drug treatment services were properly funded and supported.The UK government currently treats drugs as a criminal justice matter, but the Scottish MPs heard this approach was often counter-productive.They want the possession of small amounts of drugs, they said.The MPs, who also gathered evidence in Portugal and Canada, found that decriminalisation was a "public health" approach that could cut the stigma around problem drug use and encourage people to seek treatment.They called for the Department for Health and Social Care to take over lead responsibility for drugs policy from the Home Office.It is three years since Glasgow City Council first proposed allowing users to take their own drugs under the supervision of medical staff at a special facility in the city, but the idea has been blocked by the Home Office.Sometimes dubbed "fix rooms", they would be the first of their kind in the UK, with the aim being to encourage users who inject heroin or cocaine on Glasgow's streets to enter a safe and clean environment.It is hoped the special site would encourage addicts into treatment, cut down on heroin needles on city streets and counter the spread of diseases such as HIV.The committee report said there was overwhelming evidence that fix rooms reduced the health risks, but they were not a "silver bullet" for problem drug use.The MPs expressed "deep regret" that the Home Office had chosen to block the Glasgow plan and said the UK government's reasons for doing so were "not convincing".The MPs said that drugs legislation was reserved to Westminster, but the Scottish government could be doing more on the delivery of drug-related health treatment.The report said Scottish government decisions, such as cutting funding for Alcohol and Drug Partnerships, had made the situation worse.Health services for problem drug use in Scotland must be properly funded, they said.The Scottish government said it welcomed support for the introduction of a safe drugs consumption room in Glasgow as part of efforts to reduce deaths there.A spokeswoman added:, including the introduction of safe consumption facilities in Glasgow."We call on the incoming UK government to amend the Act or to devolve those powers to Scotland."