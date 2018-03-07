© Andres Stapff / Reuters

The UK government has refused to allow medical cannabis in the UK

pharmaceuticals

A drug reform group has slammed the government for claiming cannabis has no medical use while allowing its export abroad. It comes after the UN revealed the UK is the world's largest producer and exporter of medical cannabis.The report from the UN's International Narcotics Control Board, which includes data from governments around the world, showsSome 2.1 tons was exported from the UK, making it responsible for 67.7 percent of the world total,There is, however, one licensed cannabis-based medicine in the UK calledIt is available on prescription for patients such as those suffering the effects of multiple sclerosis, but only via the National Health Service (NHS) in Wales.Steve Rolles, lobby group Transform's senior policy analyst, says it isfor the "government to maintain that cannabis has no medical uses, at the same time as licensing the world's biggest government approved medical cannabis production and export market." He added that UK patients are either denied access and suffering unnecessarily or are forced to buy cannabis from the criminal market.Estimates suggest as many as 1 million people who use cannabis for medical purposes are put at risk from buying cannabis on the criminal market. Rolles says"The government must relax restrictions thatfor a single product to a single company. It must allow access to cannabis-based medicines that serve patients need - what they don't need is the government's cruel and misguided war on people who use drugs," he said.