On November 22, 1996, the US Justice Department indicted General Ramón Guillén Davila of Venezuela on charges of importing cocaine into the United States. The federal prosecutors alleged that while heading Venezuela's anti-drug unit, General Guillén smuggled more than 22 tons of cocaine into the US and Europe for the Calí and Bogotá cartels. Guillén responded to the indictment from the sanctuary of Caracas, whence his government refused to extradict him to Miami, while honoring him with a pardon for any possible crimes committed in the line of duty.The CIA had hired Guillén in 1988 to help it find out something about the Colombian drug cartels.using agents of Guillén's in the Venezuelan National Guard to buy cocaine from the Calí cartel and ship it to Venezuela, where it was stored in warehouses maintained by the Narcotics Intelligence Center, Caracas, which was run by Guillén andTo avoid the Calí cartel asking inconvenient questions about the growing inventory of cocaine in the Narcotics Intelligence Center's warehouses and, as one CIA agent put it, "to keep our credibility with the traffickers,". As another CIA agent put it,When it comes to what are called "controlled shipments" of drugs into the US,This was, however,The CIA then went to DEA headquarters in Washington, only to be met with a similar refusal,One of the CIA men working with Guillén was Mark McFarlin. In 1989 McFarlin, so he later testified in federal court in Miami, told his CIA station chief in Caracas that the Guillén operation, already under way, had just seen 3,000 pounds of cocaine shipped to the US. When the station chief asked McFarlin if the DEA was aware of this, McFarlin answered no. "Let's keep it that way," the station chief instructed him.with the shipments coming into Miami either in hollowed-out shipping pallets or in boxes of blue jeans. In 1990 DEA agents in Caracas learned what was going on, but security was lax since one female DEA agent in Venezuela was sleeping with a CIA man there, and another, reportedly with General Guillén himself. The CIA and Guillén duly changed their modes of operation, and the cocaine shipments from Caracas to Miami continued for another two years. Eventually, the US Customs Service brought down the curtain on the operation, and in 1992 seized an 800-pound shipment of cocaine in Miami.One of Guillén's subordinates, Adolfo Romero, was arrested and ultimately convicted on drug conspiracy charges.despite the CIA's claim that it was after the Calí cartel. Guillén was indicted but remained safe in Caracas. McFarlin and his boss were ultimately edged out of the Agency. No other heads rolled after an operation that yielded nothing but the arrival, under CIA supervision, of 22 tons of cocaine in the United States.Disingenuous denial has long been a specialty of the Central Intelligence Agency. Back in 1971, one of John Deutch's better known predecessors as director of intelligence,The nation, Helms told the assembled editors, "should take on faith that we too are honorable men, devoted to her service." Helms was scarcely in hostile territory, any more than was John Deutch in the New York Times, the venue for his article asserting the innocence of the CIA. More than any other director,Helms would often boast of his days as a reporter for United Press, during which he had gotten exclusive interviews with Adolf Hitler and the ice-skater Sonja Henie.Less than two years after his denials to the Newspaper Editors Association,Though the chairman of the committee, Sen. William Fulbright, was rightly incredulous, Helms was not formally put on the spot.This wasn't the first time Helms, who led the Agency from 1966 through 1972, had lied, nor was it his most devious statement.developed by a young CIA analyst named Sam Adams. Adams's numbers showed that support for the NLF in South Vietnam was much greater than the military's estimates, so strong, indeed, that the war seemed to be unwinnable. Helms, however, sided with the military and sought unrelentingly to hound Adams out of the agency.Of course, support for the coup against Allende was undertaken at the insistence of American corporations such as ITT and Anaconda Copper. The Agency is reported to have sent a drug smuggler to Santiago with a cash payment for a Chilean hitman endeavoring to assassinate AllendeIn 1977 the Justice Department, headed by Carter appointee Griffin Bell, reluctantly charged Helms with perjury. The former CIA director took the advice of Washington superlawyer Edwin Bennett Williams and entered a plea of no contest.There were other historical counterpoints to Deutch's protestations. In 1976, at one of the most fraught moments in the Agency's relationship to Congress since its inception, Director William Colby (who had earlier blown the whistle on Helms's lies about Chile) went before the Select Committee on Intelligence being run by Senator Frank Church of Idaho. This time the mood of Congress was sharper, prompted byYes, Colby said,had been entertained at the Agency, butAs for domestic spying, there had been, but they were far from the "massive" operations alleged by Hersh, andColby was being typically modest.It spent $33,000 in support of a letter-writing campaign in support of the invasion of Cambodia.As with the charges of complicity in drug running, the CIA's role in assassination is one of those topics gingerly handled by the press or Congress from time to time and then hastily put aside, with the habitual claim that the CIA may have dreamed of it, thought about it and maybe even dabbled in it, but had never actually gone successfully all the way. But, in fact, the Agency has gone all the way many times, and we should look at this history in some detail sincelower down the political and social pecking order, as no one knew better than William Colby. He had, by his own admission, supervised the. Phoenix was aimed at "neutralizing" NLF political leaders and organizers in rural South Vietnam. In congressional testimonyBarton Osborn, an intelligence officer in the Phoenix Program, spelled out in chilling terms the bureaucratic attitude of many of the agents toward their murderous assignments.Those killed outright in Phoenix operations may have been more fortunate than thewith techniques that were horrible even by the standards of Pol Pot and Mobutu. In 1972 a parade of witnesses before Congress testified aboutThe KKK was comprised of anti-communist Cambodians and drug smugglers who, as one Phoenix veteran put it, "would kill anyone as long as there was something in it for them." The KKK even offered to knock off Prince Sihanouk for the Americans and frame the NLF for the killing.After the My Lai massacre, an operation with all the earmarks of a Phoenix-style extermination, there was a move to reduce the funding for these civilian killing programs. Nixon, according to an account by Seymour Hersh, objected vociferously.The funds were promptly restored, and the death toll mounted.Even at the senior level of executive action Colby was being bashful about the CIA's ambitions and achievements.Bombs were put aboard Chou's plane as he flew from Hong Kong to Indonesia for the Bandung conference. At the last moment Chou changed planes, thus avoiding a terminal descent into the South China Sea, since the plane duly blew up. The role of the CIA was later described in detail by a British intelligence agent who defected to the Soviet Union, and evidence recovered by divers from portions of the plane, including the timing mechanisms for two bombs, confirmed his statements.His blatant corruption looked as though it might prompt a revolt akin to the upsurge that had brought Fidel Castro to power. The best way to head off this unwelcome contingency was to ensure that Trujillo's political career cease forthwith, which in early 1961 it did.though the Agency took care to point out that it was not absolutely 100 percent sure that these were the same weapons that ultimately deposed the tyrant (who had been originally installed in power by the CIA).For assistance in the task of banishing this threat theGottlieb's division housed a horror chamber of labs whose researches includedalong with the most efficient means of applying these to the victim, such as the notorious poison dart gun later displayed before the cameras by Senator Frank Church.He personally delivered the deadly germs along with a special hypodermic syringe, gauze masks and rubber gloves to Lawrence Devlin, the CIA chief of station in the Congo. The lethal implements were carried into the country in a diplomatic pouch. Gottlieb instructed Devlin and his agents how to apply the toxin to Lumumba's toothpaste and food. However, the CIA's bio-assassins couldn't get close enough to Lumumba, so the "executive action" proceeded by a more traditional route.by soldiers of the CIA's selected replacement, Mobutu Sese Seko, andwho drove around Lumumbashi trying to decide how to dispose of it.When it came to Fidel Castro, the Agency has spared no effort across a quarter of a century."It wasn't for lack of trying," Colby observed.- there were about thirty by that time - as he said, by the CIA. McGovern gave it to me and I looked through it and checked it off against our records and saidThe others - I can understand Castro's feeling about them because they were all ex-Bay of Pigs people or something like that, so he thinks they're all CIA. Once you get into one of them, then bingo! - you get blamed for all the rest. We didn't have any connections with the rest of them, but we'd never convince Castro of that."Five or six assassination plots is a sobering number, especially if you happen to be the intended target of these "executive actions." But even here Colby was dissembling. He certainly had the opportunity to consult a secret 1967 report on the plots against Castro by the CIA's Inspector General John S. Earman, and approved by Richard Helms. The CIA had in fact hatched attempts on the Cuban leader even prior to the revolution. One of the first occurred in 1958, when Eutimio Rojas, a member of the Cuban guerrillas, was hired to kill Castro as he slept at a camp in the Sierra Maestra.On February 2, 1959, Cuban security guards arrested Allan Robert Nye, an American, in a hotel room facing the presidential palace. Nye had in his possession a high-powered rifle equipped with a telescopic scope, and had been contracted to shoot Castro as he arrived at the palace. A month later Rolando Masferrer, a former leader of Batista's death squads, turned up at a Miami meeting with American mobsters and a CIA officer. There this deadly conglomerate planned another scenario to kill Castro outside the presidential palace.The agency tried to devise a way towhere Castro broadcast his speeches with anAnother plan called forThe doped cigars were kept in the safe of Jake Easterline, who headed the anti-Cuba task force in the pre-Bay of Pigs days, while he tried to find a way to deliver them to Castro without risking "serious blowback" to the Agency.In 1967, Gottlieb told Inspector General Earman of another scheme in which he was asked toDuring Castro's trip to New York for an appearance at the United Nations in 1960, CIA agents attempted to pull off what is referred to as the "depilatory action." The plan was to placein the hope that the poisons would make the leader's beard fall off.This scheme collapsed at the last minute.By August 1960, the elimination of Castro had become a top priority for the leadership of the CIA. Allen Dulles and his deputy Richard BissellRoselli swiftly brought two more Mafia dons in on the plot:the Chicago gangster; andthe overseer of the Lansky/Luciano operations in Havana. Initially, the CIA recommended a gangland style hit in which Castro would be gunned down in a hail of machine-gun fire. But Giancana suggested a more subtle approach, a poison pill that could be slipped into Castro's food or drink.On February 13, 1961, only a month after JFK's inauguration, Trafficante took the botulinum pills to Havana and gave them to his man inside the Cuban government, Jorgé Orta, who worked on Castro's executive staff and owed the mobsters large gambling debts., which kills within hours. The cigars were prepared by Dr. Edward Gunn, chief of the CIA's medical division. Gunn kept one of the cigars in his safe as a souvenir. He tested it for the Inspector General in 1967 and found it to have retained 94 percent of its original level of toxicity.Trafficante later reported back that the pills and cigars weren't given to Castro because "Orta got cold feet."In April, Roselli approached his CIA handlers with a new plan, demands for $50,000, and a new batch of pills. This time the operation would be carried out by Trafficante's friend Dr. Manuel Antonio de Varona, leader of the anti-Castro Democratic Revolutionary Front. Verona and Trafficante had met through Edward K. Moss, the Washington, D.C. political fundraiser and influence peddler. Moss was pushing the cause of the Cuban exiles on the Hill, and he was sleeping with Julia Cellini, sister of the notorious Cellini brothers, Eddie and Dino, who were executives in Meyer Lansky's gambling operations in the Caribbean. Varona smuggled the botulinum pills to a waitress at a restaurant frequented by Castro. But, according to CIA man Sheffield Edwards, the scheme failed when the Cuban leader suddenly "ceased to visit that particular restaurant."These mobsters are often referred to in CIA documents as the Havana gambling syndicate, after the casino hotels they ran there during the Batista regime. But the Mafia dons were also involved in a much more lucrative venture - drugs.produced by Lucky Luciano and by the Corsican syndicates in Marseilles. Lansky, who was Luciano's money man in the States, offered to put out a $1 million contract on Castro's head shortly after the revolution.Over the next year, in the aftermath of the Bay of Pigs disaster, theHarvey, one of the real characters of the Agency's formative years, was known for wearing his pistols to work at the office, slumbering through staff meetings and for his specialIt was in late 1961 that Sam Giancana approached his CIA contact, a D.C.-based private detective named Robert Maheu, with a personal problem - he suspected his girlfriend, Phyllis McGuire, one of the McGuire Sisters singing group, of having an affair in Las Vegas with comedian Dan Rowan, of Rowan and Martin. In return for his assistance in the Castro assassination plots, Giancana wanted the Agency to bug Rowan's Vegas hotel room. Rowan's phone was duly wiretapped, but the recording device was discovered by a hotel maid, who informed the police. The Vegas police turned the matter over to the FBI, which wanted to prosecute Giancana for wiretapping.Years later,said he regretted some of the Cuban ventures. Bissell told Bill Moyers, "I think we should not have involved ourselves with the Mafia. I think an organization that does so is losing control of its information. I think we should have been afraid that we would open ourselves to blackmail." Moyers asked Bissell if it was only the association with the mobsters that troubled him, not the capability of the CIA to assassinate foreign leaders. Bissell replied: "Correct."Robert Kennedy, for one, didn't share Bissell's squeamishness.Robert Kennedy would go to his grave defending the Agency.RFK told Jack Newfield of the Village Voice shortly before his assassination. "During the 1950s, for example, many of the liberals who were forced out of other departments found a sanctuary, an enclave, in the CIA. So some of the best people in Washington, and around the country, began to collect there. One result of that was the CIA developed a very healthy view of Communism, especially compared to State and some other departments. They were very sympathetic, for example, to nationalist, and even socialist governments and movements. And I think now the CIA is becoming much more realistic, and critical, about the war, than other departments, or even the people in the White House. So it is not so black and white as you make."By 1963, Robert Kennedy's friend Desmond Fitzgerald had taken over the Cuba operations from Harvey. Fitzgerald wasted little time in going after Castro. One of Fitzgerald's first schemes was to have James Donovan, then negotiating the release of the Bay of Pigs prisoners,At the same time Fitzgerald had been reading up onThe clams would then be dropped in an area were Castro frequently dived and rigged to explode when lifted.In November 1963, the CIA's Desmond Fitzgerald was in Paris to meet Rolando Cubela, an anti-Castro Cuban who is referred to in CIA documents as AM-LASH. Fitzgerald portrayed himself as an emissary of Robert Kennedy and asked Cubela for help in killing Castro. On November 22,As the Inspector General's report dryly notes,The CIA's J. C. King pleaded with Allen Dulles to adopt a plan that would kill Fidel, Raúl and Che at the same time, "as a package." Ultimately, Che, whom the Agency chased around the globe, was tracked down in the jungles of Bolivia. Present at his execution in 1967 was the CIA's Fé1ix Rodríguez, an old Cuba hand who would later become a central figure in the Contras' drugs-and-weapons operations at Ilopango air base in El Salvador.Jimmy Carter's CIA director, Admiral Stansfield Turner, was reviled by many inside the Agency for purging some of the old guard. But Turner wasn't really much of a reformer, and he had his own problems with truth-telling.The discovery of the records by the Agency's archivist came as a something of surprise to the CIA's leadership, since Richard Helms in his last days as director had ordered the destruction of all of the MK/ULTRA documents. When Turner briefed congressional committees and the press, he insisted that the program had been phased out in 1963 and had only involved drug experimentation. In fact,Turner, who talked of bringing about a new openness at the Agency, quickly proved he was no friend of free speech when he attempted to suppress the publication of Decent Interval, a book by former CIA officer Frank Snepp. The CIA claimed Snepp had violated his employment agreement by not submitting the book to the Agency for approval prior to the publication. The CIA's lawyers subsequently won a suit requiring Snepp to hand over all of his royalties to the government.Casey went straight from the management of Reagan's campaign into CIA headquarters at Langley, where he brought in some of theCasey called this work "perception management," but it was really a domestic propaganda campaign, a psy-ops for the home folks.It reads, "No person employed by or acting on behalf of the U.S. government shall engage in, or conspire to engage in, assassinations." This legal restriction didn't deter the new CIA leader, who at that very moment was busy advocating the elimination of Desi Bouterse, the leader of Suriname, a South American country that had entered in "the Cuban orbit."Likewise, Casey and his underlings were superintending the production ofcalled Psychological Operations in Guerrilla Warfare. The manual, which reads like an update of the Phoenix Program, called for the use of violence "to neutralize carefully selected and planned targets such as court judges, police and state security officials, etc.""These men should be equipped with weapons (knives, razors, chains, clubs, bludgeons) and should march slightly behind the innocent and gullible participants." In an echo of the Mafia operations against Castro, the manual also called for the Contras to hire organized crime figures to carry out many of these delicate operations. "If possible," the manual advised, "professional criminals will be hired to carry out selective 'jobs.'" Psychological Operations in Guerrilla Warfare wasn't just an academic exercise: it was put into action.On one occasion the would-be assassins tried to poison him with a bottle of Benedictine liqueur spiked with thallium, a favorite toxin of the agency. CIA agent Michael Tock was arrested by the Sandinistas for his role in one of the plots. When the New York Times finally got around to running a story on the murder manual,Casey also put a $3 million bounty on the head of Sheikh Fadlallah, a Lebanese Shi'ite.They detonated it on March 8, 1985, at a moment when the bombers assumed that the shiekh had emerged. In fact he had dallied to talk with some of his congregation inside the mosque.The following yearCasey's deputy,a bold move that would "redraw the map of North Africa." In the end,The Libyan leader's movements were closely tracked in early April 1986that killed an American soldier, Sergeant Kenneth Ford. On April 14,The raid was timed to narrowly precede the evening news and a news release had been prepared to announce that Qaddafi's death had been an accidental byproduct of this "act of self-defense."There were immediate denials that the Libyan ruler had been personally targeted.They might have seen their chances to rise and launch a coup. I'm sorry that didn't happen." Casey later said that the raid on Libya was meant to send a message. "Like Castro and Ortega got the message when we hit Grenada, this attack will scare the hell out of Qaddafi."In subsequent years no CIA director has quite matched the appalling Casey.Webster, who spent much of his time on the tennis court, looked on as the collapse of the Soviet Union confounded half a century of CIA intelligence analysis.who barely survived a contentious confirmation hearing after senators were told by Iran/Contra prosecutor Lawrence Walsh's investigators that Gates probably lied to Congress about his knowledge of the Iran/Contra arms deals. Gates stood by asand replaced him with a gang of military officers headed by Gen. Raoul Cédras. Gates's CIA called Cédras one of the most promising "Haitian leaders to emerge since the Duvalier family dictatorship was overthrown in 1986."With Clinton eventually came MIT academic and defense contractorand his passionate defense of the Agency as the redoubt of honorable folk. Deutch was in more or less permanent denial during his tour at the Agency. Not only did he disclaim CIA involvement in the drug trade, but with equal heatBoth assassinations were ordered by Col. Julio Roberto Alpírez, who was on the CIA payroll. When State Department official Richard Nuccio attempted to investigate the matter, Deutch revoked his security clearance.In 1997 George Tenet assumed the helm of the Agency after Anthony Lake was forced to withdraw after failure to fully disclose his stock holdings in oil companies with a financial interest in Agency actions.For this task Tenet employed a group known as theFailing to get anywhere near Saddam himself, this group took the easier road of leaving bombs in cinemas in Baghdad, killing a large number of people.As such vignettes remind us, the Central Intelligence Agency is exactly what one would expect of an organization with a mandate stretching from the collection and analysis of intelligence data to the undertaking of subversion, manipulation of elections, assassination and the running of secret wars. Lying is part of the job description at the CIA, where falsehoods are regularly peddled to allies, the press, other federal agencies and Congress.Agency officials have scant fear of being slapped on the wrist over their prevarications à la Helms. Joseph Fernández, CIA station chief in Costa Rica during the secret war against Nicaragua, lied about his role in channeling money and weapons to the Contras in violation of US law. So did Deputy CIA Director Clair George. Neither did time.concluded Iran/Contra prosecutor Lawrence Walsh.(some of them not averse to making personal fortunes from their covert activities).The zones of primary production of opium and coca have fallen in contested zones of the Cold War: Southeast Asia, Central Asia and the Andean countries. The drug distribution networks again passed through such contested territories as Afghanistan, Vietnam and Central America. The drug traders - from rural warlords in Laos to the Thai police and Honduran generals - were similarly of enormous interest to any intelligence agency.The drug milieu is also, in its various stages of production and transmission, inevitably associated with organized violence, from enforcers to paramilitaries to guerrilla supervisors to military detachments to generals commanding their slice of the trade. All of these areas are once again central to the concerns of an organization such as the CIA. And the drug traders (unless they operate as an arm of government, as in Mexico) are often in opposition to the ruling power, a situation that is of paramount interest to a body such as the CIA.From the perspective of the drug lords, an alliance with or employment by the CIA is equally fruitful. They can use CIA services to suppress their rivals and protect their turf. CIA proprietaries, such as Air America, can be used to provide access to international markets. And, despite Deutch's protestations to the contrary,Given these areas of mutual interest it is not surprising that since its inception the Central Intelligence Agency has been in permanent collusion with narco-traffickers, assisting their safe passage, protecting their activities, rewarding drug lords, hiring them for covert missions and using money derived from these operations for other activities. The fact that these drugs end up in American veins has never deterred the Agency and, given the hue of the skin often covering those veins, has perhaps even been seen as a positive outcome.