'We're not going into coalition with anybody'

"And there is an independence majority within that parliament.

There should be a second Scottish independence referendum in 2020, the SNP's Westminster leader has told Sky News.Ian Blackford said Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn "has to be" ready for another public vote on the issue if he becomes prime minister.Mr Corbyn told Sophy Ridge on Sunday that he would not contemplate a fresh independence referendum for the first few years of a Labour government.Speaking on the same programme, Mr Blackford said: "I think he (Jeremy Corbyn) has to be (ready) and I'd simply say to Jeremy Corbyn that, the election to the Scottish Parliament that the SNP won."We're putting legislation through the Scottish parliament now that will enable that to take place."That referendum should take place in 2020."Asked about the prospect of a referendum,He said: "We want to put £70bn investment into Scotland and we certainly would not countenance it in the early days, early years of a Labour government."Scotland's first minister said she would favour a "progressive type of alliance" if the Conservatives were removed from power.She told the BBC's Andrew Marr Show: "But I say this to Jeremy Corbyn or any Westminster leader who's looking to the SNP for support,Ms Sturgeon said she will request UK government consent for another independence referendum before the end of the year.She said she will ask Downing Street for a Section 30 order "over the next matter of weeks" as she pushes on with her plan to hold a vote in the second half of 2020.