The UK government has promised a court that Boris Johnson will send a letter to the EU seeking an extension to article 50 as required by the Benn act.The undertaking appears to contradict the prime minister's statements on the UK leaving the EU on 31 October regardless and unattributed claims from Downing Street that he will find a way to sidestep the act.The European Union (Withdrawal) (No. 2) Act states that if Westminster does not agree to a Brexit deal by 19 October, the prime minister has to write to the EU seeking an extension to article 50 until 31 January.The UK government has refused to release copies of its submissions in this case to the media despite repeated requests by the Guardian, the BBC and other news organisations.Key excerpts of its pledge were read out instead by Aidan O'Neill QC, the lawyer for the green energy millionaire Dale Vince, the SNP MP Joanna Cherry QC, and the lawyer and anti-Brexit campaigner Jolyon Maugham QC.Maugham then tweeted extracts of the document.It states the prime minister acceptsO'Neill told Lord Pentland, the judge hearing the case, that Johnson had repeatedly contradicted that position, including in the Commons on Wednesday, by insisting the UK would leave on 31 October come what may.As a result, O'Neill said,If the prime minister refused to do so,he added. No 10 declined to comment.Johnson has insisted repeatedly that he will "get Brexit done" by 31 October.​In his party conference speech on Wednesday, he said:As he laid out his Brexit proposals to MPs on Thursday, he told them:However, some cabinet ministers in Manchester repeatedly hinted that Downing Street believes it can circumvent the Benn act in some way, so that Brexit would still go ahead on deadline.Steve Baker, chair of the European Research Group, appeared to suggest on Friday that he had been reassured the government still intended to leave on 31 October, come what may.he wrote.The UK government's lawyer, Andrew Webster QC, argued that no order by the courts was necessary because the prime minister had already issued a clear undertaking to the court he would obey the Benn act's provisions.Claiming it would undermine the government's negotiations with the EU to have its hands bound by the courts, Webster said:But O'Neill quoted statements from a Downing Street source in a BBC story which O'Neill saidand proved why an interdict - an injunction to prevent to prevent Johnson breaching the Benn act - was needed.The BBC source saidThe BBC source said "the government is making its true position on delay known privately in Europe and this will become public soon." O'Neill told the courtIt was proof, he said, it could not be trusted to honour what the court had been told.Lord Pentland, the judge, told Webster it was entirely legitimate for people to question or distrust promises from public bodies.Pentland is due to give his ruling on the interdict application on Monday, before a parallel case is heard on Tuesday where