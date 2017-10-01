Listen live, chat, and call in to future shows on the SOTT Radio Network!

This week Iraqi Kurdistan voted for its independence from the state of Iraq. So far, Israel is the only country to have expressed support for their cause. Iraq called the referendum illegal and unconstitutional. Iran and Turkey are in agreement, conducting joint military drills, and implementing measures against the Kurds to thwart their attempt to form an independent nation state. Even the U.S. won't recognize the move (officially, at least). But as Erdogan put it this weekend, "What are they thinking?"Meanwhile, today Catalonia plans to go ahead with its own independence referendum, despite strong statements and actions from Spanish authorities, including legal, police, and cyber measures taken to discourage or stop the vote.Today on Behind the Headlines we'll be discussing these independence movements. When is it okay to secede? When is it not?Join us live from 6-8pm CET (4-6pm UTC / 12-2pm EST), only on the SOTT Radio Network.01:44:14