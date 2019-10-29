© epa



"I think it's fair to say if action isn't taken soon, you're going to find that a person who was 7 or 14 points behind Biden will be breathing down his neck or actually ahead of him. There's still time because the caucuses are not on Oct. 27, but action needs to be taken."

"If my endorsement is worth anything and if our friendship of 32 years had meant anything, I would think I would have the opportunity to talk to the vice president. I understand some of the issues Iowans are talking about, and no one has really asked me for any input. I'm just not reassured that the staff has been making the best decisions of his time and on issues in Iowa."

"He is putting his front-runner status at risk by taking Iowa for granted by not being here enough, by not doing the grassroots kind of organizing. I'm getting text messages from the Marianne Williamson campaign. I'm getting door knocked by Elizabeth Warren and others. I can't recall anything from Joe Biden."

according to nearly a dozen senior Democrats in the state who attribute the prospect to what they see as a poorly organized operation that has failed to engage with voters and party leaders.With fewer than 100 days until the Feb. 3 caucuses,that Iowans expect andaccording to 11 senior Democrats in the state. That could send Biden to a crippling loss behind Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg, who have highly organized campaigns in Iowa, said the Democrats, most of whom requested anonymity to speak candidly about the campaign.Biden didn't join the 2020 presidential race until April, months after his rivals had set up camp and secured the most sought-after hires.as Warren's and Buttigieg's standings have risen. Recent polls have Warren tied with Biden, and one survey shows Buttigieg in third place in the state.Even though Biden told reporters in Iowa last week that he was "working like hell" to win, Democrats there say he has a lot of ground to make up. Kurt Meyer, chairman of the Mitchell County Democratic Party, said:the fourth contest of the nominating season, but it would slice into his chief argumentthat he's best suited to beat President Donald Trump.The Biden campaign said it is confident in the strength of its Iowa operation, issuing a statement to Bloomberg News sayingwith dozens more forthcoming. It also said that surrogates such as his wife, Jill, and Iowa officials have campaigned strongly on the candidate's behalf."The baseline here is we feel really good about what we're doing," said Pete Kavanaugh, Biden's deputy campaign manager. "We're laser-focused on two things: Recruiting volunteers and precinct captains and talking to voters."But Biden's reliance on high-dollar fundraisers takes away time from campaigning in a state where voters expect to meet candidates face-to-face in the months and weeks before they gather in dozens of homes and community centers to pick their preference for the nominee.He still ended up with less money than candidates like Warren, Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders.Many of the Democrats interviewed pointed to his Iowa state director, Jake Braun, who doesn't live there full-time and hasn't worked on a campaign in the Hawkeye State since 2007. The Democrats cite Braun in trying to explain the weakness of the campaign's outreach to key officials. They also complained that it can be difficult to get in touch with and work with the Biden team.The Biden campaign pushed back Tuesday, claiming that Braun did work for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, a fund-raising arm for U.S. House races, in Iowa in 2018.Braun, reached by phone for comment on Monday, declined to say where he lived and hung up. On Tuesday, he wrote to Bloomberg News saying he is in Iowa "5-6 days a week and have consistently since I joined this campaign in May."pointing to the former vice president's strength nationally and in all of the early primary states. But in his last presidential race, in 2008, Iowa was his downfall after he finished fifth.The problems and staff missteps in Iowa have also cost Biden the early endorsement of State Senator Tony Bisignano, who backed him in his earlier presidential forays. He endorsed him for the 2020 race, but the campaign never acknowledged it. Bisignano said he was left off the invitation list to a handful of Biden events in the Des Moines area, which irritated him because that's the part of the state he represents.and he will return to the state for four days of campaigning this week.He has 22 offices and about 100 staff on the ground. Buttigieg has 21 field offices and more than 100 staff, and expects to have 130 people there by this week. Warren's campaign has 19 field offices and more than 100 people.Another warning sign for Biden in Iowa is thatin the latest USA Today /Suffolk poll. In the caucuses, candidates who do not reach a 15% threshold are not considered viable in that precinct and their supporters move to a different candidate who has reached the threshold.When Biden does campaign in the state,that Iowans prize so much.That has the benefit of helping him avoid the verbal gaffes that hurt his campaign over the summer, but it has made the famously friendly politician seem aloof.Keith Porter, the president of a foreign policy think tank in Muscatine, said he was surprised by the lack of communication from Biden's team in the state. Porter, who attended a Biden event in Muscatine last Wednesday, said he was leaning toward Warren but has also been pleasantly surprised by Buttigieg.Nevertheless, Biden still has his share of committed caucus-goers, some of whom waited more than two hours for him last Wednesday in West Point, Iowa, after he changed his schedule to give a speech in his hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania."I loved him," John Dearing, a 72-year-old retired teacher, said after Biden spoke in West Point. "He sounded so sincere. I do believe he's saying what he believes."