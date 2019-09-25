© unknown



"I have never spoken to my son about his various business dealings." Is this credible?With the revelation by an intel community "whistleblower" that President Donald Trump, in a congratulatory call to the new president of Ukraine, pushed him repeatedly to investigate the Joe Biden family connection to Ukrainian corruption,But revisiting how this latest scandal came about, and how it has begun to unfold, it is a good bet that the principal casualty could be the former vice president.Consider: In May 2016, Joe Biden, as Barack Obama's designated point man on Ukraine, flew to Kiev to inform President Petro Poroshenko that a billion-dollar U.S. loan guarantee had been approved to enable Kiev to continue to service its mammoth debt. But, said Biden, the aid was conditional. There was a quid pro quo.Ukraine capitulated instantly, said Joe, reveling in his pro-consul role.Yet, left out of Biden's drama about how he dropped the hammer on a corrupt Ukrainian prosecutor was this detail:The prosecutor had been investigating Burisma Holdings, the biggest gas company in Ukraine. And right after the U.S.-backed coup that ousted the pro-Russian government in Kiev, and after Joe Biden had been given the lead on foreign aid for Ukraine, Burisma had installed on its board, at $50,000 a month, Hunter Biden, the son of the vice president.Joe Biden claims that, though he was point man in the battle on corruption in Ukraine, he was unaware his son was raking in hundreds of thousands from one of the companies being investigated.Said Joe on Saturday,Trump and Rudy Giuliani suspect not, and in that July 25 phone call, Trump urged President Volodymyr Zelensky to reopen the investigation of Hunter Biden and Burisma.Worse, say Trump's accusers, would be if the president conditioned the transfer of $250 million in approved military aid to Kiev on the new regime's acceding to his demands.Is it wrong to make military aid to a friendly nation conditional on that nation's compliance with legitimate requests or demands of the United States? Is it illegitimate to ask a friendly government to look into what may be corrupt conduct by the son of a U.S. vice president?Biden's stumbles and gaffes have already raised alarms among his followers and been seized upon by rivals such as Cory Booker, who has publicly suggested that the 76-year-old former vice president is losing it.Biden's lead in the polls also appears shakier with each month."Too many politicians in both parties have convinced themselves that playing the money-for-influence game is the only way to get things done," Warren told her massive rally in New York City: "No more business as usual. Let's attack the corruption head on."Soon, it will not only be Trump and Giuliani asking Biden questions about Ukraine, Burisma and Hunter, but Democrats, too.With Trump airing new charges daily, Biden will be asked to respond by his traveling press.Can he afford to spend weeks, perhaps months, answering for his son's past schemes to enrich himself through connections to foreign regimes that seem less related to Hunter's talents than his being the son of a former vice president and possible future president?"Ukraine-gate" is the latest battle in the death struggle between the "deep state" and a president empowered by Middle America to go to Washington and break that deep state's grip on the national destiny.Eisenhower discussed coups in Iran and Guatemala and the use of nuclear weapons in Korea and the Taiwan Strait. JFK, through brother Bobby, cut a secret deal with Khrushchev to move U.S. missiles out of Turkey six months after the Soviets removed their missiles from Cuba.Who deputized bureaucratic whistleblowers to pass judgment on such conversations and tattle to Congress if they were offended?