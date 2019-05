© Reuters/Carlos Barria



As Joe Biden leads the pack of candidates for Democratic presidential nomination in 2020, theproclaimed the cover page of the New York Times printed edition on Thursday. Online, however, the headline was much more pointed:Hunter Biden, the middle son of the former vice-president, had served on the board of the Ukrainian oil and gas company Burisma Holdings since 2014, getting paid as much as $50,000 a month. The Times acknowledges Biden "lacked any experience in Ukraine" at the time, and had just been drummed out of the US Navy Reserve after testing positive for cocaine.Furthermore, the paper concedes that Biden's hiring was "part of a broad effort by Burisma topart of a network of companies he co-founded in 2009 with Christopher Heinz (stepson of then-senator, later Secretary of State John Kerry) and Devon Archer, described as a "Kerry family friend."Rosemont brought in American consultants - includingdescribed as athat had done substantial work in Ukraine" - in order to fend off Ukrainian government investigations into Burisma and its owner, reportedly begun prior to 2014, then dropped, then restarted again recently, and now in some kind of legal limbo pending the inauguration of the new president, Volodymyr Zelensky, elected last month.On Wednesday, Biden issued a statement that his term on Burisma's board had expired and he resigned due to a political climate in which he wasor even the possibility that March 2016 ultimatum to the totally "sovereign and independent" Ukrainian governmentIndeed, the story contains multiple denials from both Bidens and others who worked with, that that they'd so much as discussed Burisma.