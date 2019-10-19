© Rabbis for Human Rights



An 80-year-old Israeli activist said he "feared for his life" on Wednesday whenand a group of largely foreign volunteers assisting Palestinian farmers with the annual olive harvest in the northern West Bank.Rabbi Moshe Yehudai made the comments to Army Radio hours after he and fellow volunteers endured a brutal assault documented by rights groups at the scene.Of the five volunteers who were injured, four were visiting from the US, UK and other European countries, said a field worker for the Yesh Din NGO.He was evacuated to the Meir Medical Center in Kfar Saba with a broken arm.Rabbis for Human Rights recruits Israeli and foreign volunteers to accompany Palestinians, who saylocated near settlements throughout the West Bank.On Wednesday morning, roughly ten volunteers were assisting Palestinian farmers from the villages of Burin and Haware when a group of over 30 masked settlers descended from Yitzhar, a settlement identified by the Israeli security establishment as a hotbed for extremism, according to a Yesh Din field worker.The Yesh Din field worker who spoke to The Times of Israel said that he arrived at the scene shortly after the assault began., the NGO staffer said.Firefighter planes were dispatched to the scene to put out the fire, some decades old, according to Yesh Din.An IDF spokeswoman said she was looking into the incident, but was unable to provide any additional information.The foreign volunteers filed a report at a nearby police station in the settlement of Ariel,A statement from Yitzhar settlement later Wednesday blamed the incident on "provocations caused by extreme-left activists," who together with Palestinian approached the settlement, which the statement said created "a security hazard."Speaking from the Palestinian Red Crescent ambulance that tended to his injuries near the scene of the assault, Yehudai recalled assisting the Palestinian farmers with the other volunteers when the settlers charged at them."Suddenly, the settlers came with their faces [covered]. They started running at us, they surrounded me, threw rocks at me, hit me with crowbars, giving me a head injury," he said.The incident came as the annual olive harvest was just beginning. More than 100,000 Palestinian families rely to some extent on the income they generate from their olives and some 18 percent of Palestinian agricultural production comes from olives, according to statistics from the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.The harvest is a frequent site of clashes between Palestinians and Israeli settlers that the Israel Defense Forces says it seeks to prevent.Palestinian media and rights groups have reported multiple cases of Israelis interfering with the annual harvest,In many places, farmers say they face intimidation and violence from nearby extremist settlers and call in help from both foreign and Israeli supporters, including Jewish rabbis, to protect them and their crops.Some of the incidents are seen as attempts at revenge following Palestinian attacks on Israelis, even if the farmers targeted were not involved.In other cases, rights groups say, there is little motivation other than just to destroy Palestinian property.Israeli settlers charge that their crops have also been damaged by Palestinians, including one incident in May 2018 when around 1,000 grapevines were destroyed.Also Wednesday morning, residents of the central West Bank village of Deir Ammar woke up to find 10 vehicles vandalized and walls spray-painted with Hebrew slogans in the latest apparent hate crime targeting Palestinians over the Green Line.Phrases daubed on cars and walls included:according to a Yesh Din field worker who arrived at the scene and provided photos of the damages.Police said they were aware of the incident and were looking into the matter.Last week, law enforcement opened an investigation after Palestinians in the northern West Bank village of Qira woke up to find 13 vehicles vandalized and Hebrew-language hate messages graffitied on walls throughout the town.Among the phrases spray-painted in the town north of the Ariel settlement wereFootage from security cameras in Qira caught several masked individuals walking through the village and slashing tires of a tractor and other vehicles in their path.Abdullah Kamil, the Governor of the Salfit District in which Qira resides, told Haaretz that the Israeli government "bears responsibility for the crime and the repeated attacks by settlers."Despite the dozens of hate crimes targeting Palestinians and their property over the past year, few perpetrators are ever arrested or charged, according to rights groups.In December, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs released a report that showed a 69% increase in settler attacks on Palestinians in 2018 compared to 2017.