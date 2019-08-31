Democratic presidential hopeful Tulsi Gabbard appeared on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" on Wednesday and took on the Democratic National Committee for a "lack of transparency" on qualifying for the next round of debates."I think the bigger problem is that the whole process really lacks transparency," Gabbard told Carlson. "People deserve having that transparency because ultimately it's the people who will decide who our Democratic nominee will be."When you see that lack of transparency," she said, it creates "a lack of faith and trust in the process."Representative Gabbard, D-Hawaii, has hit the donor threshold but in terms of poll thresholds, she fell two short of making the cut for next month's nationally televised primary debates and likely won't make the stage.The congresswoman said that voters are seeing the "political elites" front and center, while candidates like her are left on the "outside.""Really what they see is a small group of of really powerful political elites, the establishment making decisions that serve their interests and maintaining that power while the rest of us are left outside. The American people are left behind," Gabbard said.Gabbard pledged to continue campaigning and reaching out to voters.