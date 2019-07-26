A giant billboard for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood has been hijacked by right-wing street artist Sabo to take aim at pedophiles Roman Polanski and Jeffrey Epstein.The billboard on Pico and La Cienega in Hollywood now reads "Once Upon a Time in Pedowood." Sabo also replaced the faces of Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio with the infamous predators.Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is based on the murder of Sharon Tate, who happened to be married to Polanski at the time of her death. He has been on the run since 1978 for sexually abusing a 13-year-old girl.Polanski has continued to make blockbuster films with much of Hollywood's biggest names constantly defending him.Likewise, Epstein is known for his star-studded parties and social circle.Sabo didn't just take over the billboard, he also redid an ad on a bus stop bench which now features Epstein and accused child molester Woody Allen. Along with marrying one of his adopted children that he helped to raise, he is also accused of molesting his adoptive daughter, Dylan Farrow, when she was 7.Like Epstein and Polanski, Allen has also enjoyed strong defense from the Hollywood elite.