Rocket fire has killed 12 civilians in a regime-held village in northwestern Syria, state news agency SANA has said blaming former Al-Qaeda affiliate Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham for the attack.SANA said 15 people were also wounded late Sunday in the attack on Al-Wadihi village south of Aleppo city and said HTS, whichIt published graphic pictures purporting to show some of the victims in a hospital in the aftermath of the attack, including of bandaged men and children lying on stretchers, thick blankets covering their bodies.The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported the same death toll - saying five children were among those killed - and also blamed militants based in rural Aleppo for the attack.But the Britain-based monitor did not specify whether HTS or other allied militant groups were responsible.The attack came asMore than 35 combatants, mostly regime forces, were killed on Saturday in battles in Hama's countryside, according to the Observatory.In January, HTS extended its administrative control over the region, which includes most of Idlib province as well as adjacent slivers of Latakia, Hama and Aleppo provinces.The Syrian government and Russia have upped their bombardment of the region since late April, killing nearly 400 civilians, according to the Observatory.since it started in 2011 with the repression of anti-government protests.