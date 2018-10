© AP Photo / Vadim Ghirda

US-led coalition operations in Syria are not sanctioned by Syrian government, nor the UN.

The reported strikes are not the first time that the US-led coalition has been accused of using the banned munitions in recent weeks. Last month, the Russian military reported that US strikes using white phosphorus had resulted in major fires and civilian casualties in the eastern Syrian province of Deir Ez-Zor., the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) has reported, citing local sources.The agency did not provide any immediate information about possible civilian casualties.Syrian television station Ikhbariya later reported thatSANA said the strikes involving the use of white phosphorus appeared to have been carried out "under the pretext of fighting Daesh (ISIS).*"The coalition has not yet made any official commentary regarding the alleged incident.This week, the United Nations' humanitarian watchdog expressed concern regarding the safety of an estimated 10,000 civilians believed to be trapped in the Hajin area amid reports of civilian deaths during ongoing SDF and coalition operations in the area against Daesh.Last month, the coalition denied using the substance in Syria after the Russian Center for Syrian Reconciliation issued a report of airstrikes carried out using the internationally-prohibited weapons by US F-15 fighter jets on September 8. Damascus has repeatedly accused the coalition of using white phosphorus in its attacks, charging Western forces of using the agent in strikes whichUnder Geneva Conventions, white phosphorus munitions are prohibited for use against civilians or in civilian areas.*Daesh is a terrorist group banned in Russia.