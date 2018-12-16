© AP Photo / Vadim Ghirda

Syria's daily al-Watan newspaper reported that women and children account for the majority of the casualties.A US-led coalition airstrike near the Syrian city of Hajin has killed at least 17 civilians, the Syrian broadcaster Ikhbariya reported on Sunday.According to media reports, the airstrike, located to the south-east of the city of Hajin. In addition to the aforementioned death toll,as a result of the strike.Meanwhile, Syria's al-Watan newspaper reported that women and children account for the majority of the casualties.The US-led coalition is yet to comment on the reports.The Syrian media have reported about civilian casualties as a result of the coalition's airstrikes and the use of white phosphorus on numerous occasions. The Syrian authorities, in particular, urged the United Nations to take measures targeting the perpetrators of the attacks and put an end to the coalition's unauthorized presence in Syria.The US-led coalition of more than 70 countries is conducting military operations against the Daesh* in Syria and Iraq. However, the coalition's operation in Syria has not been authorized by the government of President Bashar Assad or the UN Security Council.