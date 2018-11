© AP Photo / Vadim Ghirda

Damascus has repeatedly accused Washington and its allies of carrying out indiscriminate attacks in civilian-populated areas in northeastern Syria often involving the use of banned white phosphrorus and cluster bombs.US-coalition airstrikes against targets in the terrorist-held city of Hajin, Syria on Saturday have left 20 civilians including nine children dead, Syrian state television has reported.According to the Ikhbariya television channel, the civilians were killed during an airstrikein Hajin.The US-led coalition and its majority-Kurd Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) allies have ramped up a campaign against the remnants of Daesh (ISIS)* holed up in several towns east of the Euphrates River.The coalition has confirmed carrying out a heavy campaign of airstrikes in the area, including in the city of Hajin, but has denied that the strikes are, and adamantly denied using banned white phosphorus and cluster munitions.Since early November, Sputnik has reported on the deaths of nearly 200 civilians in coalition strikes in Hajin and al-Shaafa. On Monday, Russian deputy ambassador to the UN Vladimir Safronkov called on the Security Council to thoroughly investigate Syrian media reports "about indiscriminate coalition airstrikes east of the Euphrates."*A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.