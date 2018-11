© Sputnik / Mikhail Alayeddin

Over 60 civilians have been killed or injured by a US-led coalition airstrike on Syria's eastern province of Deir ez-Zor, Syrian SANA news agency reported.Syrian SANA news agency reported on Monday that over 60 civilians were killed or injured by an airstrike, made by the US-led coalition on al-Sha'afa town in eastern Deir ez-Zor.SANA said, citing local sources.Previously,. Ikhbariya TV channel reported then that the majority among those killed were women and children.Earlier, Damascus accused the US-led coalition of violating international law and killing civilians in a letter to the United Nations, saying that Washington wasn't fighting terrorism in the country.The coalition's strikes in Syria have repeatedly come under fire for a large number of deaths among the civilians., according to London-based NGO Airwars estimates.