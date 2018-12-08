© Sputnik / Mikhail Voskresenskiy

The Friday airstrikes of the US-led Coalition have completely destroyed a hospital in the Syrian city of Hajin in the eastern Deir ez-Zor province, Ikhbariya broadcaster reported.SANA and the Ikhbariya broadcaster reported earlier on Friday that. All of the killed civilians were reportedly members of one family.The US-led coalition regularly carries out airstrikes in eastern Deir ez-Zor province, and has recently been concentrating its air power on Hajin.According to the Wednesday US-led Coalition press release, all strikes were carried out near Hajin and destroyed supply routes, vehicles, fighting positions, as well as tunnels and buildings.On Saturday, the SANA news agency reported that the coalition's airstrikes hit the al-Buqa village near the town of Hajin in the province of Deir ez-Zor leaving 40 civilians dead. The coalition's spokesman Col. Sean Ryan told Sputnik that the coalition had conducted strikes in the area, which, however, did not result in any civilian casualties.The coalition's activities in Syria are authorized neither by the Syrian government, nor by the UN Security Council.