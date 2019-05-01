© Ugur Can/DHA via AP



Russia cannot tolerate these terrorists remaining safe there like in a preserved area,"

The Syrian government has every right to protect people living in the country, including Idlib province, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference on Monday.According to him, the remaining members of the Islamic State and Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra) terror groups outlawed in Russia continue to stage provocations and are reluctant to abide by ceasefire agreements. "This is what is going on in the Idlib de-escalation zone," Lavrov said."We seek to ensure the implementation of Russian-Turkish agreements on resolving the Jabhat al-Nusra issue in the Idlib de-escalation zone," he noted.Lavrov said.the Russian top diplomat emphasized.Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan at their Sochi meeting on September 17, 2018, agreed to create a demilitarized zone along the line of contact in the Idlib province that would be 15-20 kilometers wide. However, terrorists continue to control a large part of that area.