Both Moscow and Damascus have criticized the United States over its reluctance to allow people to leave the camp

More than 450 refugees have left the Rukban camp in Syria through the humanitarian corridor in the past 24 hours, Maj. Gen. Viktor Kupchishin, head of the Russian centre for Syrian reconciliation, said Thursday."A total of 459 refugees left the Rukban camp through provided humanitarian corridor in the past 24 hours", Kupchishin said at a daily news briefing., which houses more than 40,000 internally displaced people, mostly women and children., which lies in a US-controlled zone near its unauthorized military base in At Tanf.Russian Ambassador to the UN Vassily Nebenzia said at a meeting of the UN Security Council on Tuesday that Moscow intends to continue negotiations with the United Nations, the United States and Jordan on the Rukban refugee camp.Nebenzia pointed out thatthe settlement and return to their places of origins.Russia, the ambassador noted, had already opened up two humanitarian corridors to allow the passage of refugees from Rukban to chosen places of residence, including Latakia, Homs, Palmyra, suburban Damascus and Aleppo, among others.On Sunday, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said Amman is ready to cooperate both with Russia and the United States in a bilateral and trilateral format in order to reach an agreement on the resettlement of the inhabitants of Rukban camp.