"Concerning the pullout of US troops [from Syria], I don't know what that is. The US has been in Afghanistan for 17 years already, and almost every year they say that they're pulling their troops out. But they're still present there.



"We don't see any signs of US troops' pullout, but we don't rule out the possibility. All the more so because we're going the way of a political solution."

Vladimir Putin thinks the US is right to withdraw its troops from Syria, but has expressed uncertainty about Washington's announcement, noting that the US military has remained in Afghanistan for seventeen years.Speaking with journalists during an annual Q&A session, Russia's president said that American troops have no legal basis for operating in Syria, andPutin noted that the US has announced its "withdrawal" from Afghanistan on numerous occasions, and yet still remains the in country after seventeen years.but warned that there was still a danger that surviving fighters could relocate to neighboring countries.In a tweet posted a day later, the US leader said his decision was "no surprise" and that it was time for US troops to "come home & rebuild."Russia's Foreign Ministry welcomed the news, with ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova saying that"There is hope that this area of Syria will eventually return to normal, peaceful life just like in Aleppo and other Syrian cities before it," Zakharova said, adding that