Sally K Norton
This week our resident health experts Elliot Overton and Doug DiPasquale interview Sally K. Norton about the hidden dangers of a certain toxin hiding in our vegetables: oxalate. Otherwise known as oxalic acid, oxalate is made by plants and some fungi and serves their biological needs. Oxalate crystals have the potential to inflict a great deal of mechanical injury on the body. It is corrosive and toxic, yet many of the vegetables, nuts, grains and fruits that contain the most oxalates are promoted as health foods!

Sally K. Norton earned her Bachler of Science degree in Nutrition from Cornell University and a Master's degree in Public Health Leadership from UNC-Chapel Hill.

She's spent over three decades promoting health, wellness, and holistic healing both at the community level and also through academic research. She is now a self-employed health consultant, oxalate educator, and researcher. She regularly presents introductory seminars on the therapeutic value of low-oxalate eating. Since 2014, she has led a monthly educational study-group in Richmond, VA to support people using diet to heal and recover from difficult health issues.

Running Time: 01:57:11

