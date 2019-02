© Reuters/US Navy/Ford Williams

'Toxic dust' in Washington poisons atmosphere in relations between Russia & US

Russia and US are 'doomed' to cooperate

the Russian envoy to the US said, explaining the US move was driven by a desire to get new missiles."The INF Treaty is dealing with the security of the European countries and the Russian Federation, not with the security of the US," Russia's ambassador to the US, Anatoly Antonov, told RT, adding that Washington has apparently not been very interested in preserving the agreement, which it began to see as a limitation on its own military capabilities.The pact banned nuclear-armed and conventional land-launched missiles with a range between 500 and 5,500km.The fact that Washington opted for an openly confrontational approach to talks with Moscow on the issue only proves that the US was not genuinely interested in keeping the agreement but instead looked for a pretext to leave it. "For me it is clear: the US decided to withdraw, the US needs this type of missiles."The US diplomats delivered their Russian counterparts an ultimatum by saying that Russia must destroy the 9M729 missile, which supposedly violates the treaty, along with its launchers and all relevant equipment."It is not a diplomatic approach. It is impossible to imagine that somebody would attempt to impose such decisions on a permanent member of the UN Security Council," Antonov said. Apart from that, the US also ignored all Russia's attempts to build a transparent and meaningful dialog on the issue.Antonov said, noting thatAt the same time, the US squarely dismissed all of Russia's concerns about their alleged violations of the INF Treaty. Responding to Moscow's statements on the issue, Washington said that its ground-based missile defense systems in Europe, which, according to Russia, have launchers technically capable of firing cruise missiles,The ambassador also said that Russia will quickly adapt to the new environment and will find a way to protect itself. Still, the dismantling of the treaty would not make any country in the world safer, including the US itself and might yet lead to another security crisis, he warned.Antonov said.even if it harms international security and the prosperity of other nations, the ambassador complained, citing numerous sanctions that Washington imposed over the last 18 months and the prospect of some new ones.One US draft bill, Antonov said he is aware of, could "punish" Russia for supplying the Syrian Armed Forces with arms and equipment they need to defend themselves and their country. Even though Russia and the US "fight against terrorism on separate fronts" in Syria, both nations seek to combat the common threat of extremism. However, now Washington is apparently ready to sacrifice this goal in its feud with Moscow, he added.that European countries find "very useful" and is a purely economic project, and"I try to understand the logic of the congressmen and senators, who introduce such sanctions but I fail to do so," he told RT. At the same time, he said thatMoscow hopes that the "toxic dust" filling the atmosphere in Washington will eventually subside, opening new ways of cooperation between the two great powers, the ambassador added.Meanwhile, Moscow and Washington have no other choice but to work together despite all the differences in their bilateral relations, according to Antonov. "I would like to remind you that the US and Russia are great powers...major nuclear-weapon states," he said, adding that the two also bear "special responsibility for international peace and security" as permanent members of the UN Security Council."We are doomed to cooperate to deal with the international issues." The ambassador noted that, in 2020, the world will see a Non-Proliferation Treaty review conference, adding that it would be increasingly difficult"I am sure that the non-nuclear state will ask us, the nuclear states, what kind of achievements in nuclear disarmament can you present to us - and it will be a very difficult conversation on that issue," he said. At the same time, he also said that Moscow and Washington still have some time to change the potential outcome of that conference."I'm sure, when we're together we can solve many, many pressing problems," he said, adding that Russia is always "open to finding a solution together with the US."