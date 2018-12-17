Puppet Masters
Russia will have Avangard hypersonic missile systems ready to enter combat duty in 2019
Tass
Mon, 17 Dec 2018 02:51 UTC
First Avangard hypersonic missile systems will enter combat duty in 2019 at the Dombarovsky missile division based in the Orenburg Region in the south Urals, Strategic Missile Force Commander Colonel-General Sergei Karakayev said in an interview with Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper.
"First complexes are planned to be put on combat duty at the missile regiment of the Dombarosky division starting next year," Karakayev said.
The Avangard is a strategic intercontinental ballistic missile system equipped with a hypersonic glide vehicle. According to open sources, the 'breakthrough' weapon was developed by the Research and Production Association of Machine-Building (the town of Reutov, the Moscow Region) and was tested from 2004. The glide vehicle is capable of flying at hypersonic speed in the dense layers of the atmosphere, maneuvering by its flight path and its altitude and breaching any anti-missile defense.
The new weapon was unveiled by Russian President Vladimir Putin in his State of the Nation address to the Federal Assembly on March 1. Later, the Russian leader said during his annual Q&A session on June 7 that "the Avangard system is already in the process of its manufacture and has entered its serial production and in 2019 we are planning to deliver it to the Armed Forces."
The UR-100N UTTKh (SS-19 Stiletto) is a heavy upgrade of the UR-100 missile complex developed in the Soviet Union in the 1960s by the Design Bureau-52 led by Vladimir Chelomei. It was accepted for service in 1980. Currently, Russia's Strategic Missile Force operates 30 silo-based missiles of this type, according to open sources. The missile has a takeoff weight of about 100 tonnes and a throw weight of around 4.5 tonnes.
Initially, the UR-100N UTTKh will be the carrier for Russia's strategic hypersonic weapon. Eventually, it will be replaced by the Sarmat ICBM.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Louise Mensch posts unhinged theory about Snowden and Putin - Wikileaks threatens lawsuit
- Israel never satisfied: Israeli minister slams Australia for Jerusalem 'division'
- Extrinsic goals vs intrinsic goals: The reasons why there is a rise in children's mental disorders
- FBI, CIA told WaPo they doubted key Steele Dossier allegation - WaPo 'failed to report' it
- Norwegian military releases haunting footage of warship wrecked after NATO training to counter Russian 'aggression'
- Don't Deny Girls the Evolutionary Wisdom of Fairy-Tales and Princesses
- Cave in China makes carbon dating more precise
- Shredded documents & hundreds of files seized from treatment center near Houston as priest sexual assault investigation proceeds
- Slowly but surely, psychology is accepting that faith might play a role in treatment
- Dick Cheney starts 'Imperial Rock Band' at 77!
- Dr. Mark Sircus: The cannabis cure for cancer
- Freak hail storm pummels Sun City, South Africa
- Illegal migrants try to storm iconic Comedie Francaise - demand appointment with French government officials
- Route to a better world? France's highway operator claims Yellow Vests caused millions in damage
- The Marrakesh Agreement: Symbolic of the sunset of Europe
- Ukrainian far-right MP: Hunt down, oust Moscow-loyal priests
- EU's foreign policy chief Mogherini urges Ankara to refrain from military operation in Syria
- The Flynn filing suggests Mueller team hid exculpatory evidence
- Saudi Arabia lambasts US Senate for announcing MBS as 'responsible' for Khashoggi murder
- Netanyahu brags Israel can reach any target in ME with offensive missiles
- Louise Mensch posts unhinged theory about Snowden and Putin - Wikileaks threatens lawsuit
- Israel never satisfied: Israeli minister slams Australia for Jerusalem 'division'
- FBI, CIA told WaPo they doubted key Steele Dossier allegation - WaPo 'failed to report' it
- The Marrakesh Agreement: Symbolic of the sunset of Europe
- Ukrainian far-right MP: Hunt down, oust Moscow-loyal priests
- EU's foreign policy chief Mogherini urges Ankara to refrain from military operation in Syria
- The Flynn filing suggests Mueller team hid exculpatory evidence
- Saudi Arabia lambasts US Senate for announcing MBS as 'responsible' for Khashoggi murder
- Netanyahu brags Israel can reach any target in ME with offensive missiles
- WADA experts begin inspection of Moscow anti-doping lab
- What sanctions? France wants in on jetliner project with Russia and China
- Prof: UN Migration Compact is threat to sovereignty of free member countries
- Gowdy calls Comey an 'amnesiac with incredible hubris,' as hearing resumes on Hill
- Media have been reporting a false Yemen death toll for years - too 'lazy' to update it, says NGO
- Joe Hoft: Flynn didn't lie to FBI - must have been coerced into guilty plea
- Russia will have Avangard hypersonic missile systems ready to enter combat duty in 2019
- Interior Minister says Turkey won't let US prevent Ankara's military operation east of Euphrates in Syria
- Brexit exposes the British colonial mindset towards Ireland: 'The Irish should know their place'
- How the New Silk Roads are merging into Greater Eurasia
- Clueless Hillary tells Americans: "If You don't support Democrats, go somewhere else"
- Norwegian military releases haunting footage of warship wrecked after NATO training to counter Russian 'aggression'
- Shredded documents & hundreds of files seized from treatment center near Houston as priest sexual assault investigation proceeds
- Illegal migrants try to storm iconic Comedie Francaise - demand appointment with French government officials
- Route to a better world? France's highway operator claims Yellow Vests caused millions in damage
- Russia revamping its prisons: Closing historic 200 year old facility, funds modernized building as part of "New Moscow" project
- Vegan diets are increasing the rate of malnutrition in wealthy countries
- Right-wing extremist officers being investigated by Germany's State Criminal Police for making death threats to Turkish lawyer
- Just Messing: Twitter outrage at actress casting Bernie Sanders as a JUDAS to Hillary 'Jesus' Clinton
- Financial expert: Trend is clear - we can a expect a rapid decline of the world economy
- Liberal absurdity: Schools in Brighton, UK told to teach eight-year-olds that 'boys can have periods too'
- Liberal reform? Saudis remind residents Christmas trees still banned from entering country
- School districts weaponizing child protection services against uncooperative parents on the rise
- SOTT Focus: Holiday Greetings to Our Readers! Get Your 2019 Sott.net Calendar Here!
- Watch what happens when Irish bank hires British security thugs to evict people from their homes
- Police dismantle massive child sex slavery ring run by Israelis, fmr IDF Soldier-MSM silent
- Best of the Web: Yellow Vest anti-government protest movement launched in Ireland - Calls for 'revolution'
- Jordan Peterson speaks out on Patreon's deplatforming controversy (UPDATE)
- Hollywood crash scene: Dump truck barrels down hill & crashes into Crimea water park
- Pepe Escobar: An historical journey into Crimea
- Fashion line Prada faces backlash over new holiday collection - slammed on Twitter as 'racist'
- "One of a kind", untouched 4,400-year-old tomb recently discovered at Saqqara, Egypt
- "I am not ready": How Putin rejected Yeltsin's suggestion to run for President
- 4,500yo Mesopotamian pillar is first known record of a border dispute
- Never-before-seen UN report on Kosovo's gruesome organ harvesting campaign
- Was Putin a Stasi officer? Mystery surrounds 'discovery' of his East German 'intl ID'
- 'Altered beyond recognition': Looking back at Russian patriot Solzhenitsyn's return to his motherland on the 100th anniversary of his birth
- The bigotry inherent in American progressivism
- Iron age chariot and horses buried in East Yorkshire look as if they were 'leaping upwards from the grave'
- Machine translation: The key to cracking long-dead languages?
- Nomads having fun: 4,000yo game board found carved into the earth in Azerbaijan
- George H.W. Bush laid the groundwork for 25 years of endless war
- Nothing safe from Project MKUltra: CIA made six remote control dogs using brain surgery
- George H.W. Bush's failed bid to free US politics from Israel
- Wall Street's corruption runs deeper than you can fathom
- Netanyahu's corruption case could expose secrets about Israel's nuclear weapons program
- 'Little Foot' hominin starting to give up it's secret
- Did unknown strain of plague discovered in 5000 year old tomb wipe out Europe's stone age civilization?
- 50,000 year old "tiara" found in Denisovan cave in Siberia, may be oldest of its kind
- The mythical and miraculous places medieval Europe imagined in the westward seas
- The medieval booted man found in Thames River excavation
- Cave in China makes carbon dating more precise
- Climate Science and the Myths of Renewable Energy - FOS Steve Goreham
- U.S. Navy to release genetically engineered organisms into the ocean to detect enemy subs
- Getting scary - AI generated people
- China's 'dark side of the moon' lander successfully entered lunar orbit
- Record-setting spacecraft captures intense closeup image of the sun
- We still don't know why the reign of the dinosaurs ended
- Neanderthal genes influence modern human skull shape
- Cosmic coincidence: NASA's Voyager 2 went interstellar the same day a Solar Probe touched the Sun
- Roots of neuropsychiatric risk in the developing brain
- Data from Kilauea suggests the eruption was unprecedented
- Fireball that exploded over Greenland shook Earth, triggering seismic sensors
- Flashback Best of the Web: Cornell professor: Vast biosphere exists deep under Earth's crust (and it's where oil comes from)
- 'White holes' - where the future of black holes may lie
- First ever sun-dimming experiment will mimic volcanic eruption in attempt to reverse 'global warming'
- Birth control gel for men being tested in Seattle
- Earth's magnetic field may be headed for a cataclysm says latest French study
- Dr. Wilhelm Reich: Scientific genius - or medical madman?
- Supernovae may have killed off large animals at dawn of Pleistocene
- Russian cosmonauts perform space surgery to take samples from mysterious Soyuz hole
- Freak hail storm pummels Sun City, South Africa
- Weekend deluges flood areas of south Thailand
- Report: Gujarat farmers in 401 drought-hit villages suffered over 33% crop loss - most over 50%
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: What lengths will China go to feed its people as ancient cycles repeat
- Trump was right about fire prevention and "raking" Finland's forests
- Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes off the coast of Western Australia, no threat of a tsunami
- Indonesian volcano eruption sends ash 7,500 metres into sky
- 6.1-Magnitude earthquake strikes eastern Indonesia
- Dog attack leaves baby in 'critical' condition in Yaxley, UK - dies weeks later (UPDATE)
- Third rare Māui dolphin found dead this year after it washed up on beach in Auckland, New Zealand
- Flash floods cause havoc in Melbourne, Australia
- Parts of Victoria in Australia hit with a month's worth of rain in a day as cyclone menaces north
- SOTT Focus: Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Interview with Laura Knight-Jadczyk and Pierre Lescaudron (Part 2)
- SOTT Focus: SOTT Earth Changes Summary - November 2018: Extreme Weather, Planetary Upheaval, Meteor Fireballs
- Texas had more rainfall this fall than in recorded history
- Thousands of dead fish floating near Lake Houston, Texas
- Albino deer steps out for rare sighting in the snow in Mansfield, Ohio
- Mindfulness? Meditating Buddhist monk killed by leopard in Maharashtra, India - 5th such fatality in recent weeks for the area
- Turrialba Volcano erupts in Costa Rica
- Bear attacks woman in her front yard, drags her 88 yards in Muncy Creek Township, Pennsylvania
- Huge green meteor fireball from Geminid meteor shower captured on Indiana officer's dash cam
- Rare fireball shines 10,000 times brighter than Polaris from Beijing's urban area
- Video shows meteor fireball streaking across the sky in Austin, Texas
- Bright meteor fireball seen in the sky over Maine
- Geminid fireball filmed buzzing comet Wirtanen
- Back-to-back meteor fireballs fly through Washington's sky
- Bright meteor fireball over Granada, Spain on Dec.10
- Spectacular meteor fireball event over Mexico City
- Meteor fireball filmed disintegrating over Fullerton, California
- Meteorite may have fallen in Wyoming last week
- Loud boom rattles windows, causes plaster to fall from ceilings in Coventry, UK
- Three bright meteor fireballs recorded over Spain in five hours
- Bright and slow meteor fireball filmed over Spain on Dec. 2
- Meteorite that fell in Madagascar came from early solar system
- Watch as brilliant blue fireball streaks through sky in Hungary - Seen by stargazers in EIGHT other countries
- Meteor fireball streaks over Toronto
- Glowing green fireball caught on dashcams streaking across Siberia's skies
- Meteor fireball seen in sky from San Diego to Los Angeles
- People in southern Alabama report loud booming noise
- 'Mysterious' objects hit two cars in Scottsdale, Arizona
- Dr. Mark Sircus: The cannabis cure for cancer
- Novovirus found in fruit and vegetables grown and sold in UK
- Heart-breaking season: Christmas Eve the peak time for heart attacks, says study
- Woman in shock after medics use duct tape to bandage her mother after surgery
- It is flu season again: Let the propaganda begin
- Avoiding Glyphosate: A summary of recent work in progress by Anthony Samsel & Stephanie Seneff
- Vaccine vs. Disease Trade-offs: Cheating children's immune systems
- Invisible pollutants and the tipping point for endocrine disruption
- Biosludged: Documentary reveals EPA allows spraying of highly toxic sewage sludge on food crops
- The 'CICOpaths' - Who's to blame for fat-shaming?
- Italian scientists protest funding for vaccine-safety investigation
- Hidden 'for decades': Johnson & Johnson may have known about carcinogenic asbestos in baby powder since 1971
- Vegan diets are adding to malnutrition in wealthy countries
- 'Young miracle': Baby recovers from second-deadliest Ebola outbreak in Congo
- What do Americans think about food additives & GMOs?
- Censoring information for the greater good? The new internet police protecting you from freedom of thought and speech
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: Water, Water Everywhere But Not a Drop to Drink
- Regrettable substitution: EPA finds replacements for toxic teflon chemicals...Toxic
- Scientists prove link between Aluminum and early onset Alzheimer's disease
- The enormous threat to America's last grasslands
- Extrinsic goals vs intrinsic goals: The reasons why there is a rise in children's mental disorders
- Don't Deny Girls the Evolutionary Wisdom of Fairy-Tales and Princesses
- Slowly but surely, psychology is accepting that faith might play a role in treatment
- Russian Hachiko: Loyal pooch spends weeks outside hospital awaiting owner's recovery
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: Unlocking the Secrets of Consciousness, Hyperdimensional Attractors and Frog Brains
- Feminists find 'sexist' men more attractive than 'woke' men
- Understanding the Vagus Nerve: Interview with Dr. Stephen Porges
- New Harvard study confirms there is no gender wage gap - men and women make different choices
- Breathing through the nose may offer unique brain benefits
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: Herd Behavior: What Gustav Le Bon's Classic Book Can Teach Us About 'The Crowd'
- Think again: Are schools teaching enough critical thinking skills?
- Can pet ownership alleviate depression symptoms?
- Are our dreams glimpses of other dimensions?
- Study finds millennial men continue to value traditional masculine qualities
- How dealing with past trauma may be the key to breaking addiction
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: How To Survive A Totalitarian Nightmare: The Psychology Of Tyranny
- Children who start school a year early more likely to be diagnosed with ADHD, study shows
- Fearing fear itself
- Ian Stevenson: Birthmarks and birth defects corresponding to wounds on deceased persons
- What's in a name? The surprising ways your name affects your life
- Radar anomaly seen across Illinois, Kentucky possibly part of war games?
- UFO? North Carolina fisherman captures video of lights multiplying over ocean
- Texas resident records mysterious 'cigar-shaped' object in the sky - 'motionless for 20 minutes'
- UFO caught on camera in Kamloops, British Columbia
- Pilots report close encounter with a UFO off the coast of Ireland, or was it a meteorite?
- Fast moving flying saucer filmed over Lake Tahoe
- Bizarre case of Angelique, the electric poltergeist girl
- Mysterious green object spotted just above the surface of Jupiter
- Mysterious glowing trails captured on camera by stunned residents of northern China
- Strange lights filmed during storm over Myrtle Beach, South Carolina spark UFO theories
- New sightings of Ogopogo - Canada's Loch Ness Monster
- 'Hunt for the Skinwalker'- First video released from UFO-obsessed billionaire's haunted ranch
- Mysterious hole shoots out flames for nearly an hour in Arkansas: Satan 'ruled out'
- The mysterious Min Min lights of Australia: Is there a scientific explanation for the phenomenon?
- Missing 411: Body of 53 y.o. hiker found in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park one week after she went missing
- British psychic says motorway fatalities 'due to ghosts of Roman soldiers'
- Fireball-shaped object hovering in Toronto's night sky prompts UFO reports
- UFO, spy plane or drone? Triangular object flying above Texas claimed to be USAF spy craft
- Photos show unexplained cattle mutilation in Australia - Dead cows found in paddock with udders, ears and tongues removed
- Reflection on windshield, or UFO in the sky? Man takes picture of strange object in NC sky
- Dick Cheney starts 'Imperial Rock Band' at 77!
- How the cookies crumble: Gingerbread men banned at Scottish Parliament in drive to 'stamp out sexism'
- Parrot tries to order items using Amazon's Alexa
- Titania McGrath: "I now understand how Nelson Mandela felt"
- Wild beaver spotted in supermarket looking for the perfect Christmas tree
- Traditional Krampus Run around the Munich Christmas Market
- Gollum actor Andy Serkis trolls Theresa May in hilarious Brexit video: "We's in a nasty mess my precioussss"
- Teen quits Walmart with epic rant
- Emmanuel Macron criticizes climate change tax protesters for not using carbon-neutral rioting methods
- Nigerian president denies dying and being replaced by a clone
- RT's Redacted Tonight takes on cell phones and cancer: 'Worse than Pokemon Go'
- G20 leaders send strong message to Saudi Prince by not laughing at all his jokes
- Obama blasts Trump's inhuman use of tear gas on foreigners: Drone strike would have done a better job!
- Primary cause of global warming finally discovered
- MBS - "I've had thousands of people murdered - What's your point?"
- Subway: Mysterious voices speak to everyone and MTA has no idea where they are coming from
- Animal rights activist wants to abolish guide dogs because they don't consent to work
- What the fox? Russian woman rides Moscow metro with unusual furry friend
- Large cash advance for 'What Happened 2' ahead of 2020 presidential run
- Above or below? Aussie PM grilled on hot topic of the day: Proper placement of onions in sausage sandwiches
Quote of the Day
Red sky in the morning, cloudy and storming. Ye know how to interpret the appearance of the sky, yet ye can't interpret the signs of the times?
Recent Comments
My thoughts exactly, the root cause of the problem should be paying for the damage. That is like blaming the car for getting into an accident...
I enjoyed this piece very much. Humor mixed with razor sharp truth. Right on! And for sure we all live deep in the “consent factory. “ Just...
I don't get it. Didn't this old boy know he had a right to remain silent? He could have refused to answer questions from the get-go. And why is it...
First Stormy Daniels and now Clinton .. Oxford really is going downhill
Perhaps if all the so called intelligent people running these countries would drop their egos and start working together for the benefit of their...
Comment: Obviously Putin meant what he said in his address of last March. Russia does not want war, but if forced to defend herself she will not let attacks from the West go unanswered. This new bit of high-end weaponry is further proof of that.