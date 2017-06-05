The Zircon missile can travel at speed between 6100 km/h (approx. 3800 mph) and 7400 km/h (approx. 4600 mph), therefore five to six times the speed of sound.The insanely high speed of the Zircon missile makes it very difficult to target with anti-missile systems, and as such it could render NATO defense systems as obsolete, says defense analyst Tim Ripley."It will greatly reduce the reaction time that they (Western military units) have to deploy their own defenses and counter-measures", Ripley was heard saying.Vladimir Tuchkov, a military analyst from Russia, told Russian state media that testing of a new missile was successfully completed, with the missile itself reportedly entering the fray sometime between 2018 and 2020.