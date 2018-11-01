"Who Runs Bartertown!?"

- Mad Max: Beyond Thunderdome

Twitter alternative Gab was immediately dropped by PayPal without specific reasons.

Then immediately, Gab's latest hosting service unilaterally gave the company a 48-hour termination notice of its contract.

This is the second time Gab has had to switch providers this year. They have been denied an app in the iOS store. Google will not allow their Android app to be in the Play Store.

They did this to Gab because they could and because they were told to.

The only people who want to see free speech curtailed are those scared by what people say about them