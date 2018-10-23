Science & Technology
NASA is hiding something: Mars 'explosion' intrigues conspiracy theorists
RT
Tue, 23 Oct 2018 19:37 UTC
Allegations of a NASA-led cover up spread like wildfire online, with popular conspiracy theory YouTube channel secureteam10 producing an eight-minute long exposé entitled, 'Something MAJOR Happened On Mars.. Are They Hiding It?'
"There was an explosion - I don't know whether it was a volcano or something detonated," Tyler Glockner of secureteam10 told his audience, during a video which has amassed almost 390,000 views since publication on October 20.
"NASA is a BS agency, staffed by self-sanctimonious liars. Mars is a living planet, as anyone who has studied Mars for the last 50 years [knows]," another commenter agreed.
This secureteam10 video was then picked up by a British tabloid, which fanned the conspiratorial flames while connecting the disparate dots of NASA's clever ruse: the Mars Curiosity Rover suffered a mysterious glitch, rendering it offline for months after a huge dust storm in late Spring; the Hubble and Chandra telescopes were recently put in "safe mode" allowing for only basic functionality; and NASA was conspicuously silent about the 2,000km-long plume of smoke stretching across Martian skies. Wake up, sheeple!
Reddit was also abuzz, though the comments were more climatological than conspiratorial, discussing atmospheric conditions that might lead to such cloud formations. To spoil the fun and settle the debate, RT.com contacted the ESA for an explanation of the contentious images of the red planet.
"No ground or space based observations of Mars or its atmosphere have produced any credible evidence for active volcanism occurring in the present day or recent history," party-pooper and planetary scientist Elliot Sefton-Nash, who works on several ESA projects including Mars Sample Return, ExoMars and Mars Express, told RT.com.
"Observations made on 24th September by the Visual Monitoring Camera (VMC) aboard ESA's Mars Express spacecraft, show a cloud oriented approximately east-west and around ~2,000km long, as well as the shadow that it cast onto the Martian surface below."
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- Russians did it! Media finds culprit behind NFL national anthem brouhaha
- 'Stop glorifying terrorists': New Delhi fires back at Pakistan PM over his tweet
- Stock market declines in Europe & Asia cause the Dow Jones to drop nearly 500 points
- France acknowledges targeting RT and Sputnik because 'they are spreading propaganda'
- Sunday Times' Liddle accused of 'inciting violence' after telling Islamists to 'blow themselves up'
- NASA is hiding something: Mars 'explosion' intrigues conspiracy theorists
- Malaysian politician under fire for suggesting Indonesia's recent earthquake was God's wrath against gays
- Warning? Police destroy suspected explosive device found at New York home of Soros
- Rent-a-protester company "Crowds On Demand" sued in $23 million extortion plot
- Glimmer of justice: Monsanto loses appeal in historic Roundup cancer lawsuit but payout reduced to $78M
- Flashback: Soros and MasterCard join forces to profit from illegal immigrant misery
- Lugansk leadership: We will pursue integration with Russia to the end
- Washington fears Russia could outflank sanctions against Iran
- #Creepypornlawyer Avenatti slapped with $4.85m verdict in lawsuit from fmr law partner
- Don't hold your breath: Trump to pressure Netanyahu on Israel-Palestine peace plan
- Autohemotherapy - Re-Activating Your Body's Natural Capacity To Heal
- Erdogan: Strong evidence Khashoggi's 'vicious' murder was a planned op
- Trump thinks building US nuclear arsenal will help China and Russia 'come to their senses'
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Jet streams shift across Europe bringing climate chaos - North America is next
- Why leftist intellectuals hate Trump
- Russians did it! Media finds culprit behind NFL national anthem brouhaha
- 'Stop glorifying terrorists': New Delhi fires back at Pakistan PM over his tweet
- Stock market declines in Europe & Asia cause the Dow Jones to drop nearly 500 points
- France acknowledges targeting RT and Sputnik because 'they are spreading propaganda'
- Warning? Police destroy suspected explosive device found at New York home of Soros
- Flashback: Soros and MasterCard join forces to profit from illegal immigrant misery
- Lugansk leadership: We will pursue integration with Russia to the end
- Washington fears Russia could outflank sanctions against Iran
- Don't hold your breath: Trump to pressure Netanyahu on Israel-Palestine peace plan
- Erdogan: Strong evidence Khashoggi's 'vicious' murder was a planned op
- Trump thinks building US nuclear arsenal will help China and Russia 'come to their senses'
- Macedonia parliament votes in favor of renaming country North Macedonia, just reaching necessary two-thirds majority
- Has Khashoggi's murder set back the US-Israel effort to confront Iran?
- Carter Page: Americans should be 'scared' about end of INF treaty
- 'Bring her own noose': Tory MP's attack Theresa May using violent language as she faces a vote of no confidence over Brexit negotiations
- Climate change poses 'existential threat' like Nazi Germany in WWII says loony Ocasio-Cortez
- 'Monstrosity': Merkel threatens to cut arms exports to Saudi's until Khashoggi incident cleared up
- 'Moscow will not sit idly': US withdrawal from INF will force Russia to 'restore the balance' - Peskov
- Hypocrite David Miliband reminded of his Saudi dealings as he decries Saudi-led genocide in Yemen
- Trump: 'I'm a nationalist'
- Sunday Times' Liddle accused of 'inciting violence' after telling Islamists to 'blow themselves up'
- Malaysian politician under fire for suggesting Indonesia's recent earthquake was God's wrath against gays
- Rent-a-protester company "Crowds On Demand" sued in $23 million extortion plot
- Glimmer of justice: Monsanto loses appeal in historic Roundup cancer lawsuit but payout reduced to $78M
- #Creepypornlawyer Avenatti slapped with $4.85m verdict in lawsuit from fmr law partner
- Why leftist intellectuals hate Trump
- Tommy Robinson case referred to Attorney General because it's 'too complex'
- Italians slam newspaper's 'filthy' opinion piece comparing Brexit to Germany's Nazi regime
- Instant karma: Antifa protester loses job after telling 9/11 widow her husband should 'rot in his grave'
- Ms. '#MeToo' Alyssa Milano accused of hypocrisy over links to 'Sharia law-supporting' Muslim activist
- Trans activists up in arms over US govt plan to define gender in terms of biological sex
- Vast majority of Americans refuse to call Saudi Arabia an ally - even before it admitted Khashoggi died in consulate
- US pension funds invest $billions in Russia despite sanctions
- YouTube CEO warns that 'meme-killing' EU regulation could end the social media site as we know it
- PETA claims milk is a 'symbol of white supremacy' and the dairy industry inflicts 'extreme violence and rape' on cows
- "Just the tip of the iceberg" - spike in tariffs paid by US businesses
- Best of the Web: Individuals and symbols: Mob mentality versus the individual as sacrosanct
- Slavoj Žižek: Might our future be Chinese 'capitalist socialism'?
- We should be thanking Julian Assange for Wikileaks' service to journalism, not smearing him
- Knife crime hits record high in England and Wales as violence soars, statistics reveal
- 'Fake': World famous Dead Sea Scrolls finally pulled from Museum of the Bible - Results of other fragments pending
- Three-finger salute: The little-known story of ctrl+alt+del
- Honduras and Israel form a new special relationship
- Hurricane Michael's wrath so powerful it revealed shipwrecks buried for 120 years
- Dogs accompanied people from Near East to Europe 9,000 years ago DNA studies reveal
- 1,500-year-old farming and carpentry tools found in Northwest Turkey
- Middle Ages weren't 'dark', it was an enlightened era - British Library expert
- Archeological find changes date of Pompeii's destruction
- The great tornado of London in 1091
- Norwegian wood: Rare Viking ship found buried beneath a field
- Hidden documents that indicate the true borders of Israel and Palestine
- Ongoing Santorini excavation brings to light impressive new finds
- Vampire of Lugnano: Researchers unearth 'extremely eerie and weird' ancient Roman grave
- Deep under the covers: Some of the world's strangest spy sex scandals revealed
- Ancient shipwrecks found in Greek waters help map trade routes
- (Always) Ten years left to save the planet
- Exploded skulls and vaporized bodies: Pompeii finds reveal horror of Vesuvius eruption
- To Zionists, the 'two-state solution' has always meant more ethnic cleansing
- Declassified memo: US general prepped to nuke Vietnam behind President Johnson's back
- Dressing for the ages - ancient Egyptian style
- NASA is hiding something: Mars 'explosion' intrigues conspiracy theorists
- Study finds Mars' salty water likely to have enough oxygen to support life
- UK MoD report warns future International space station nukes may hit Earth
- 'Kilonovae' explosions could be flinging gold and platinum across the universe
- Southern Ocean's 'headless chicken monster' captured on video for the first time
- China set to open world's longest sea bridge connecting to Hong Kong & Macau
- World's oldest fossils aren't actually fossils, new research suggests
- Climate change likely killer of "specialized" Australian marsupial lion
- Rethinking evolution: Researchers find evidence of rapid genome adaptation of Burmese pythons
- Holobiont: Are you and your microbes a community or a single entity?
- King of the Monsters Godzilla, gets its own constellation
- Space junk that crashed into Californian orchard identified
- 4 earthquakes strike days after fracking restarts in Blackpool, UK
- Truck-size asteroid makes fourth-closest pass by Earth on record
- China is launching an artificial, extra-bright moon to cut the cost of city lights
- Eerie 'singing' sounds heard coming from the Antarctic ice shelf
- From magnets to sex toys, biohackers are implanting everything
- Human brains carry electrical signals differently to other mammals, may explain unique computing power
- Hyperion: Scientists discover largest and oldest supercluster of galaxies ever
- 130,000 year old 'woolly' mammoth and rhino bones discovered during road works in Cambridgeshire, UK
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Jet streams shift across Europe bringing climate chaos - North America is next
- Powerful tornado hits central Cyprus causing extensive damage
- Extreme weather decimating US farming
- Hurricane and tropical storm soak Morelia, Michoacán, cause widespread flooding, Mexico
- Floods trigger emergency in 13 Veracruz municipalities, Mexico
- Strong earthquake swarm in Bárðarbunga volcano, Iceland
- NASA discovers huge perfectly rectangular iceberg floating in Antarctica
- Storm turns bridge into waterfall in Puglia, Italy
- Shore of Greek lake gets covered in gigantic spider webs
- Strong magnitude 6.0 earthquake rocks Taiwan
- Rome turns to ICE: Italian capital comes to a standstill after it was battered by torrential rain and giant hailstones
- Life threatening storm surge, wind and rainfall predicted as Hurricane Willa expected to reach Cat 5 before landing on Mexico's west coast
- Flake news: More October snow on Mauna Kea, Hawaii
- Mudslide triggered by heavy rains kills 9 in Colombia, 5 still missing
- Strong and shallow M6.7 earthquake strikes near Vancouver Island, Canada
- Full scale-emergency as flash floods rip through villages in south Spain - 15 inches of rain 24 hours
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Earth's crop yields are now affected by the sun
- National disaster declared in Trinidad after catastrophic flooding
- Over 300,000 lightning strikes recorded across New South Wales, Australia
- New Zealand surfer in hospital after being bitten on arm by shark in rare attack
- Meteor fireball observed over Hokkaido, Japan
- Loud house-shaking boom heard in Sweetwater, Texas
- Two bright meteor fireballs streak over Argentina and Brazil, sonic boom reported
- Japan: 4.5 billion y.o. meteorite slams into home
- Meteor fireball flashes across Eugene, Oregon sky
- Green meteor fireball streaks over Florida
- 'Most valuable specimen I have ever held': Rock used for doorstop confirmed as $100k meteorite
- Meteor fireball blazes across the sky of the St John's area in Newfoundland
- Meteor fireball seen over Washington D.C.
- Video shows meteor fireball blazing over Reunion and Mauritius islands - third most energetic meteoric event of the year
- Reports of meteor fireballs streaking across the skies in Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, and Ontario, Canada.
- Meteor fireball streaks over Alabama
- 'The Russians are coming': Meteor fireball filmed flying through the skies of Durham, England
- Military jets blamed for loud boom heard in eastern Ohio
- Fireball spotted over Nova Scotia
- Two meteor fireballs spotted over downtown Madison, Wisconsin
- Bright green comet will grace the skies in September
- Mystery boom creates scare in Bangalore, Karnataka, India
- Reports of a huge meteor fireball spotted over Deeside, Wales
- Colorful 'fireball' in night sky seen by people in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, elsewhere on East Coast
- Autohemotherapy - Re-Activating Your Body's Natural Capacity To Heal
- Social engineering: Rebranding edible insects from 'planet-saving' to trendy
- Microplastics found in human stools for the first time, from Europe to Asia
- Why you shouldn't give a baby water
- Flashback: Dr. Russell Blaylock warns: Don't get the flu shot - it promotes Alzheimer's
- A credibility crisis in food science
- 'No need to panic': Mad cow disease found on farm in Aberdeenshire, Scotland
- Spain will overtake Japan in world's life expectancy ranking, US set to plunge to 64th by 2040
- Jon Rappoport: Medical drugs - too big to fail
- CDC says: Only 1.3 percent of children in the U.S. are unvaccinated
- Why some people's allergies get worse in the fall
- Medicinal herbs that might live in your backyard
- Foods that sabotage your brain
- The healing benefits of fever
- Microplastics found in 90 percent of table salt
- Flotation therapy and the benefits of silence
- Fearmongering UK researchers link consumption of junk memes to teen obesity & other 'unhealthy' habits
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: The Assault on Salt
- CDC investigating cases of rare neurological 'mystery illness' in kids
- Human hair testing finds high levels of glyphosate
- Kaizen: The one-minute principle for self-improvement
- How to stop being busy all the time - Do fewer things, better
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: The Theory Of Positive Disintegration, Or How Not To Be An NPC
- The lost art of concentration: being distracted in a digital world
- On the value of the evolutionary psychology model
- David Hume and the reason why you're probably wrong about everything you know
- 'Becoming Homeless': Virtual reality experience found to boost empathy
- Best of the Web: Deepities and the Politics of Pseudo-Profundity
- Fundamental truths that could change your life
- Stoicism: An old approach for living a new life happily
- On biology, brains, and human suffering
- Illusion experiment claims brain can retroactively change perceptions of reality
- Bishop to set up exorcism ministry as he warns of the evils of reiki
- Study suggests humans can recognize 5,000 different faces
- Loneliness is a looming public health threat
- Recent study shows social media impairs your ability to think intelligently
- Hugs could buffer against life draining conflict stress
- Social contagion: Is transgender the new anorexia?
- Brain-to-brain communication is possible according to new study
- Study finds abused children carry the trauma in their cells
- Mysterious UFO captured on camera by stunned residents of Beijing
- Strange lights filmed during storm over Myrtle Beach, South Carolina spark UFO theories
- New sightings of Ogopogo - Canada's Loch Ness Monster
- 'Hunt for the Skinwalker'- First video released from UFO-obsessed billionaire's haunted ranch
- Mysterious hole shoots out flames for nearly an hour in Arkansas: Satan 'ruled out'
- The mysterious Min Min lights of Australia: Is there a scientific explanation for the phenomenon?
- Missing 411: Body of 53 y.o. hiker found in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park one week after she went missing
- British psychic says motorway fatalities 'due to ghosts of Roman soldiers'
- Fireball-shaped object hovering in Toronto's night sky prompts UFO reports
- UFO, spy plane or drone? Triangular object flying above Texas claimed to be USAF spy craft
- Photos show unexplained cattle mutilation in Australia - Dead cows found in paddock with udders, ears and tongues removed
- Reflection on windshield, or UFO in the sky? Man takes picture of strange object in NC sky
- 'Ghost ship' reappears off the coast of Myanmar after being lost at sea for 9 years
- Canadian tourist spots Nessie hours before schoolgirl takes 'best Loch Ness Monster picture for years'
- Mysterious glimpse of the "Kingdom of Heaven" appears China sky
- Unidentified humanoid creature seen near Mount Vernon, Virginia
- Nick Redfern: From a Ouija Board to Sasquatch
- Missing 411? Crews search for missing hiker in the North Cascades, Washington
- Aliens blamed for spate of cow mutilations in Argentina after 'strange lights' seen in sky
- 'Alien craft' discovered at the Bermuda Triangle using maps made by NASA astronaut
- Saudi operative mortified after surveillance footage reveals he wore same outfit as Jamal Khashoggi
- 'We are not mindless NPCs,' chant nation's liberals in perfect unison
- DNA test results proves she's only half lizard person
- Queen fondly recalls Bengal famine
- Elizabeth 'Pocahantas' Warren 'proves' she had a Native ancestor 10 generations ago
- Skinny dipper dives into shark tank for perilous swim at Toronto aquarium
- Hello cussstomer service: Huge python plunges through bank ceiling, terrifies staff
- Watch how a Sri Lanka community rescues an elephant from a well
- '3 tons max? Don't care!' Big rig attempts to cross flimsy bridge that collapses
- Massive apocalypse if billions are not spent on his books, predicts Al Gore
- Jonathan Pie: Rise of the UK free speech police
- 'Let the hate flow through you!' Cackles cloaked Hillary at campaign rally
- Ruff play: Top tier football match interrupted by dog wanting to have some fun
- Self-proclaimed 'Old Coots' offering life advice at Utah farmers market
- Freedom of speech doesn't apply to avocados: Costa Coffee radio advert banned for criticizing avocado breakfasts
- 'Take a pill!' Ukrainian panic over nukes in Crimea is groundless, says Russian MP
- US Senate to be replaced with room full of monkeys
- Swans now demanding gluten-free bread
- Rescue operations called off for Beluga whale spotted in the river Thames was confirmed to be skinny-dipping Boris Johnson
- Trump brags that he got much bigger laughs at U.N. than Obama
Quote of the Day
It is curious that physical courage should be so common in the world and moral courage so rare.
- Mark Twain
Recent Comments
I love that little Rover...it's cuter than cute...aww, look at it's little face! <3
“Only 3.8 billion” and no interest on $42 billion in loans they don’t pay back and $15 billion a year from American taxpayers and fighting their...
Well, if ISIS was able to sell oil while being formally in war with several nominally powerful countries, then why Iran wouldn't be able to...
Justice? Being fired for private opinions is a justice? Since when? To me both this guy and his employers are jerks, for different reasons.
Has Khashoggi's murder set back the US-Israel effort to confront Iran? probably has. to me it is however difficult to understand how the...